Uplinq Teams Up with Ernst & Young LLP to Expand Fair and Ethical Credit Lending for SMBs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplinq Financial Technologies, the first global credit decisioning support platform for small business lenders, today announced its collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP (Canada), a global leader in assurance, consulting, strategy and transactions, and tax services.

This will deliver a revolutionary solution that provides fair and ethical credit to small business owners, while ensuring lending decisions are profitable for business banking lenders.

“EY Canada looks forward to working with Uplinq to help small business lenders assess credit risk in a smarter and more inclusive way,” said Mario Schlener, Partner and EY’s Lead Risk Consulting for Canada and Global FS Risk Technology, Alliance, Innovation. “The EY-Uplinq integrated solution will deploy an analytics-powered approach to lending – utilizing Uplinq powered modules that enhance decision making across data, models and technology – to help drive profitability for lenders.”

“We are honored to be partnering with Ernst & Young LLP Canada to deliver this highly novel solution to small business lenders,” said Ron Benegbi, founder and CEO of Uplinq. “Powered by our breakthrough technology, we’re going to help transform the entire decision-making process for business banking lenders. From supplying bureau and third-party data, to providing an analytics-centered approach toward understanding customer behavior and delinquency models that help lenders optimize profitability in the long run, we’re going to help to transform the whole lending lifecycle.”

Uplinq’s trailblazing credit assessment platform empowers lenders to look beyond the limited financial data that traditional credit bureaus depend on when evaluating risk. By leveraging billions of alternative data sets spanning 150 countries, Uplinq allows lenders to consider factors like market, community, and environmental conditions to better understand the entire ecosystem of a business and loan applicant. Uplinq’s technology already has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 trillion in underwritten loans around the world.

Today’s announcement with Ernst & Young LLP Canada builds on a series of significant milestones and unprecedented momentum from Uplinq, including a recent partnership with Visa, and recognition as “Fintech Startup of the Year – Lending” by the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA.

To learn more about this partnership and both organizations, visit uplinq.co and ey.com.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.