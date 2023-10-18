Rimini Street Announces Support, Managed and Consulting Services for Salesforce® ClickSoftware to Extend Life and Value of Client Deployments Beyond December 31, 2023 End-of-Life Deadline

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced the availability of Rimini Support™, Rimini Manage™ and Rimini Consult™ for ClickSoftware. The expanded solution enables Salesforce® ClickSoftware on-premises licensees to maximize the value of their mission-critical ClickSoftware investments beyond the announced End-of-Life date of December 31, 2023.

Rimini Street Expertly Extends the Life and Value of ClickSoftware for Perpetual License Customers

Rimini Street is registered as both a certified Salesforce® Consulting Partner and Salesforce MSP Partner. The company has earned a 4.85 rating on the Salesforce partner AppExchange, completed hundreds of individual projects for a global client list, and its full-time technical delivery team has earned over 50 Salesforce certifications.

As a certified consulting partner for Salesforce, Rimini Street’s ClickSoftware solutions provide licensees of the robust field service management system with tailored support, managed services, and professional services, and the ability to own and evaluate the future of their field services software roadmap.

“ClickSoftware delivers world-class field service functionality, and many customers have customized, robust deployments that they would like to continue utilizing for several years,” said David Rowe, chief product officer & EVP of global transformation at Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is pleased to build upon our partnership with Salesforce and extend our proven, award-winning support model and global capabilities to ClickSoftware licensees, ensuring they have a partner who can help stabilize and maximize their software investment for potentially years until they are ready to consider adopting Field Service in the Salesforce Service Cloud.”

Rimini Street’s ClickSoftware Solutions Offers Stability and Flexibility While Freeing Resources to Focus on Strategic, Innovative Projects

Trusted by globally recognized, leading organizations to provide customized support, products and services, Rimini Street continues to free clients’ limited time, talent, and resources to be reinvested in strategic, innovative projects that help strengthen competitiveness and growth well into the future.

Rimini Street’s ClickSoftware solutions adapt to evolving business needs and includes:

Rimini Support™ for ClickSoftware – Expert software support by experienced, global software engineers, dedicated to resolving issues promptly and permanently through root cause analysis and fixes

Rimini Manage™ for ClickSoftware – Managed services for organizations seeking to offload the complexities of ClickSoftware management while ensuring peak performance, cost optimization and risk mitigation. This allows organizations to reduce operational overhead, increase profitability, and redirect resources towards core business activities

Rimini Consult™ for ClickSoftware – Expert professional services to optimize ClickSoftware implementations and identify opportunities for strategic enhancements. Experienced consultants work closely with clients to deploy strategic improvement, streamline processes and maximize the software's value.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE™ end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “currently,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 2, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

