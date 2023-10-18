Diamonds Direct Launches New API-Driven Headless Storefront on BigCommerce to Deliver an Elevated Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Diamonds Direct, one of the largest luxury jewelry companies in the United States, has launched on the BigCommerce platform.

Taking advantage of BigCommerce’s headless and composable commerce capabilities, the site now delivers faster speeds and exceptional front-end capabilities empowering Diamonds Direct to deliver unparalleled shopping experiences, driving customer loyalty and increased sales.

“Revitalizing our platform required us to transform our online business, focusing on functionality to deliver an elevated customer experience, while simultaneously prioritizing stability, scalability and security,” said Rachel Scholan, vice president of digital strategy at Diamonds Direct. "BigCommerce and Experro enabled us to boost our online presence and exceed expectations with personalized customer journeys, heightened engagement and full flexibility on both ends.”

Diamonds Direct’s legacy platform was hindered by several limitations, including a lack of headless capabilities, content management and self-service tools, which required developer assistance for even minor updates. Additionally, the previous platform’s insufficient search and product merchandising capabilities coupled with disconnected technology stacks and siloed data resulted in poor site performance, limited omnichannel capabilities and, ultimately, a sub-par customer experience.

Charged with delivering a cutting-edge, enterprise-grade digital transformation solution, Diamonds Direct’s digital strategy and transformation partner Rapidops aligned with BigCommerce as the ecommerce engine, BigCommerce agency partner 1Center as the design and implementation partner and Experro as the Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Using BigCommerce’s versatile and composable open SaaS headless platform as the back-end and Experro as the DXP to offer the blazing-fast store front-end, AI-powered search and merchandising, personalization and customer journey automation, the multi-storefront, highly personalized online shopping experience was launched in just three months.

“The combination of BigCommerce and Experro exceeded all of our expectations for a critical enterprise customer like Diamonds Direct,” said Minank Mori, director of ecommerce at 1Center. “Within the first month alone, mobile site speed increased significantly. Engagement and average order value also increased compared to the previous year. We firmly believe that there is no better partner duo to deliver an enterprise-grade headless and composable ecommerce experience than BigCommerce and Experro.”

BigCommerce’s ecommerce platform provides extensive features at cost-effective pricing while enabling the creation of a futuristic API-driven, headless online store that can facilitate cross-channel commerce through a single platform. On top, Experro’s DXP offered ecommerce front-end, headless CMS, page builder, AI search and merchandising, personalization, and customer intelligence to offer speed, scale and flexibility to build unique shopping experiences for all Diamonds Direct customers.

Key features of the new site include a jewelry builder to provide personalized shopping experiences, as well as a product sync engine that ensures seamless synchronization of thousands of unique SKUs in near real-time fashion. The engine is specifically designed to handle the complexities of multiple vendors supplying diamonds to various retailers, ensuring that each diamond is accurately reflected in the inventory. Rapidops and 1Center integrated multiple internal systems including their PoS to automate many operational processes.

“BigCommerce is an enterprise ecommerce platform built to empower our merchants’ ambitious growth. We work with a rich ecosystem of technology providers to deliver a seamless front- and back-end commerce experience for our merchants and their customers,” said Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce. “By leveraging BigCommerce's platform and partners, Diamonds Direct now has the agility of a modern technology stack to drive its business forward.”

“As the modern enterprise DXP, Experro drastically reduces the complexity, costs and time required to launch a highly-customized headless store,” said Jayesh Mori, chief executive officer at Experro. “With our strong partnership and robust integration with BigCommerce, Diamonds Direct now has the ability to launch new customer experiences in minutes, improve customer engagement and drive sales.”

Diamonds Direct joins a growing list of enterprise retail merchants using BigCommerce including Ted Baker, Natori and Badgley Mischka and many more.

To learn more about BigCommerce’s enterprise ecommerce solutions for fashion and apparel, click here. To learn more about BigCommerce’s headless solutions, click here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Experro

Experro is the next-generation DXP platform that empowers brands to deliver blazing-fast, personal and engaging headless and composable shopping experiences. It offers an enterprise-grade, fully-customizable, fully-managed and infinitely scalable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for B2B, B2C and D2C merchants across all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit www.experro.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.