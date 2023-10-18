Knightscope Sells 10 Machines With 2 New Contracts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces two new contracts totaling ten new machines sold. A hospital in Colorado and an online retailer in Georgia are the latest companies to add Knightscope technologies to their security programs.

Knightscope’s newest product, the K1 Hemisphere (“Hemisphere”), is ideally suited for securing areas where the mobility of Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) is not required. An online retailer with 4 U.S. warehouses that offers over 40,000 genuine, brand name fragrances, skincare, makeup, haircare, aromatherapy and candles signed an agreement for 2 Hemispheres for its Georgia facility to ensure employee safety and discourage theft and criminal trespassing at its loading docks. The two machines will also be able to monitor the driveway leading into the property. Knightscope+ monitoring service was added to the contract to ensure that all alerts are investigated and properly handled, removing the burden from hospital personnel. Anticipating a successful deployment at its first location, the client has already requested and received proposals for its New York and Nevada locations.

The healthcare industry has already experienced numerous crime-fighting wins with Knightscope’s ASRs. A Florida-based health system with 51 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states is beginning to add emergency communication systems to elevate its public safety profile. 8 of Knightscope’s K1 Blue Light Towers were ordered for a hospital in Colorado to enable wireless communications to those in need of assistance. The towers work around the clock, 365 days a year in designated locations, ready to provide help at the push of a button. The towers are easily recognizable, use wireless solar technology, and have self-monitoring software that notifies police and emergency officials immediately of any issue that may occur with the towers.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Savannah, GA, on November 7, 2023, at Savannah Technical College, 5717 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31405, from 10a – 2p ET.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event that allows everyone to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age “Pod.” Knightscope demonstrates the features and capabilities of the AI-equipped, self-driving robots that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit across the United States. Visitors are able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

