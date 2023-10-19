EdgeNext and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Ink Transformative Joint Venture Agreement to Revolutionize CDN, Edge Cloud, and Cloud Security in the MENA Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeNext, a global frontrunner in Content Delivery Network (CDN), edge cloud and cloud security solutions, and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, one of the leading conglomerates in the Middle East, are excited to announce their groundbreaking joint venture at GITEX 2023. This collaboration aims to provide state-of-the-art CDN, edge cloud, and cloud security products tailored for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and beyond.

The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to addressing the growing demand for efficient, secure, and scalable digital solutions in the region, catering to businesses ranging from budding startups to well-established enterprises.

Highlights of the Joint Venture:

- Innovation at the Forefront: Leveraging EdgeNext's proven expertise in CDN/edge cloud and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group's deep understanding of regional needs, the joint venture will introduce groundbreaking technologies and solutions that drive the digital frontier in the MENA region.

- Local Support with Global Expertise: By combining local insights with global technological prowess, the collaboration promises unparalleled local customer support tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of the MENA market.

Ammar Enaya, CEO of Ajlan Tech, said: “As a diversified international enterprise, we continue to focus on top enterprises and emerging technologies, optimizing our investment strategy when deploying our resources. We believe that this cooperation with EdgeNext can introduce leading CDN and cloud computing services to land in Saudi Arabia. By optimizing the advanced technology and experience provided by our business partners, we can contribute to the development of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and economic structural transformation.”

Echoing this sentiment, Robert Sha, CEO of EdgeNext International Holdings Limited, remarked: “Saudi Arabia and the Middle Eastern markets have become the focus of global enterprises and investors. This close partnership with Ajlan & Bros Holding aims to establish a leading cloud computing platform in Saudi Arabia, bringing EdgeNext's advanced cloud computing product experience, technological innovation capabilities, and service experience to Saudi Arabia, promoting the prosperity of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and helping global enterprises seize new opportunities for development in the Middle East! This is another milestone achievement for EdgeNext’s internationalization.”

In the Middle East and North Africa region, EdgeNext has completed the construction and coverage of network infrastructure in major countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Bahrain, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and other countries, providing localized and customized edge cloud services for global enterprise customers. Currently, EdgeNext has become one of the largest and most competitive edge network resource providers in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The joint venture will commence operations immediately, with a roadmap of innovative products and services to be rolled out over the coming months. Partners, stakeholders, and customers can anticipate engaging events and announcements detailing the initiatives' progress.

About EdgeNext

As a global edge cloud service provider, EdgeNext has built 2,000+ edge nodes in 250+ cities worldwide and has deep interconnection partnerships with 100+ mainstream operators worldwide, providing integrated edge cloud services of “network + security + computing” for global enterprise customers. EdgeNext has continuously worked toward node and infrastructure expansion in the MENA to provide effective solutions to major ISPs, local and global organizations and business partners tailored to their needs.

About Ajlan & Bros Holding

Ajlan & Bros Holding (hereafter referred to as "the Group"), owned by the Alajlan family, is a global diversified conglomerate with multi-channel business sectors covering financial services, consumer-oriented manufacturing, healthcare provision, education, gaming, metal & mining, hospitality & tourism, logistics, etc. The Group employs over 15,000 staff in more than 25 countries, across 75 companies. The Alajlan family, one of the most well-known family businesses in the Middle East, ranks 33rd in 2023 Forbes' top 100 family businesses in the Arab World.