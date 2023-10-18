INTIMINA Releases New Data Showing Almost 20% of College Students Who Menstruate Forced to Choose Between Purchasing Menstrual Products and Meeting Other Critical Personal Costs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTIMINA, a leading intimate health brand, released new data about the prevalence of period poverty across college campuses. A nationwide survey of college students who menstruate shows that nearly one in five of those surveyed said they felt forced to choose between purchasing menstrual products and meeting other personal costs, especially as the inflation and the cost of living rises within the U.S.

Period poverty is defined as a lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene facilities, education, and waste management resources. This crisis affects menstruators physically and emotionally, for there is a significant stigma around the topic that further prevents individuals from talking about it, seeking help, or seeking resources. Although this crisis is especially prevalent across college campuses, 20% of students surveyed are still unfamiliar with the concept of period poverty.

“INTIMINA's new findings suggest education about menstruation and period poverty may best be focused at the institutional levels and that more sustainable and cost effective solutions including menstrual cups and discs could be a beneficial first step,” said Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, FACOG and Medical Advisory Board Member for INTIMINA. “It behooves us all to improve access and affordability to sanitary menstrual products.”

Since 2021, inflation has pushed tampon prices up over 10%, with other disposable menstrual products not far behind. Notably, 47% of students surveyed said they themselves have struggled with access to period products, or have known others that have struggled with access to period products.

INTIMINA surveyed over 1,000 college and university students across the U.S. to spotlight the experiences of menstruating college students. The colleges varied in size, socioeconomic status, and location to capture the pervasiveness of period poverty across college campuses and the impact of the rising costs of living.

Through this survey, INTIMINA has created a comprehensive and accurate portrayal of the challenges menstruators face in educational settings, taking a step forward in creating menstrual equity for all. To do their part, INTIMINA will be donating its reusable menstrual products to the participating student organizations. For more information on the expansiveness of this issue and how to get involved, please visit INTIMINA’s full findings.

