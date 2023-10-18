Pipedrive Unveiled AI-Powered Sales Assistant to Significantly Boost Sales Performance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, introduced its new AI-powered Sales Assistant today. Now in beta, it provides sales professionals with predictions on a deal's win probability and recommendations for the next best actions, ultimately increasing the odds of winning deals.

Sales Assistant stands as one of Pipedrive's most popular features, with over 60% of active customers using it. Companies employing Sales Assistant achieve three times more deals compared to those who do not. By powering this feature with AI capabilities, Pipedrive Sales Assistant will help sales professionals improve their performance even further.

“Our goal was not to integrate AI into our product just for the sake of it, but to offer a solution that actually caters to the real needs of salespeople and helps them to meet their revenue goals. By integrating AI into Sales Assistant, we provide sales teams with focused, actionable guidance to boost their performance. Now, small businesses using Pipedrive will have access to a personal virtual assistant that uses the latest AI technology to help them prioritize their efforts, focus on the right deals, and identify potential bottlenecks in their sales pipeline,” said Shaun Shirazian, Chief Product Officer at Pipedrive.

Currently in beta, Pipedrive's AI-powered Sales Assistant continuously analyzes the user’s sales pipeline and activities, identifying unique sales patterns and preferences. Consequently, the feature provides practical and actionable recommendations that sales professionals can promptly implement to enhance their sales success significantly.

The new AI-powered capabilities with Sales Assistant include:

Predicting a deal’s win probability and recommending the next best action

The AI-powered Sales assistant analyzes each deal and activities, predicts the deal’s win probability, and provides recommendations for the best actions to improve the chances of winning deals.

Recommend high-win probability deals to focus on

The AI-powered sales assistant also helps you to recommend high-win probability deals to focus on and drop those that have low chances of winning. So you can focus your efforts on deals that matter.

It also provides valuable insights and suggestions, such as:

Actionable insights on deal velocity

Sales Assistant helps accelerate deal velocity with actionable notifications. It keeps sales reps informed about their deals’ progress and notifies them when they exceed the average time for comparable deals they've had.

Staying on top of team performance

By tracking team performance and lost rates, Sales Assistant provides valuable insights on individual performance. Sales managers can Identify team members with the highest drop rate, review deals lost by pipeline stages, and gain a deeper understanding of the team's strengths and areas for improvement.

In addition to AI-powered Sales Assistant, Pipedrive also announced two additional features, including:

A new Sales Inbox with multiple email account sync keeps all the emails in one place, enabling faster response times by eliminating the need to switch between platforms. A new labeling capability allows salespeople to categorize emails based on their criteria, filtering and identifying those with common traits and simplifying the process of finding and sorting emails.

keeps all the emails in one place, enabling faster response times by eliminating the need to switch between platforms. A new labeling capability allows salespeople to categorize emails based on their criteria, filtering and identifying those with common traits and simplifying the process of finding and sorting emails. AI-powered SmartApp Recommendations that analyze customers’ business and recommend the most relevant apps from the Pipedrive Marketplace for covering and automating the revenue pipeline.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.