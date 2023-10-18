Energy Recovery Awarded Desalination Contracts in Algeria Totaling $28 Million

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) today announced several contracts to supply the PX® Pressure Exchanger® (“PX”) to desalination projects in Algeria totaling over $28 million.

Desalination plays a large role in Algeria’s strategy to combat water scarcity. Desalination provides 17% of Algeria’s water, and the country has prioritized increasing desalination’s share to 50% of the water supply by 2030, in response to climate change and a severe drought in 2021. Algeria’s commitment to desalination is evident in its water strategy, which includes the creation of a dedicated desalination agency.

This slate of projects will help bring the country closer to its goal, as all of these contracted projects will supply PX devices to municipal desalination projects, providing clean drinking water to local residents. All orders are scheduled to deliver in 2023.

“Algeria is a clear example of why desalination will continue to be a critical part of a diversified water supply strategy in the face of water scarcity around the world,” said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery Senior Vice President of Water. “While Algeria has also invested in reuse, conservation, and the construction of dams to increase water capacity, seawater desalination remains the only drought-proof source. With these new awards, we will have nearly 3.5 million cubic meters per day of installed capacity within the country. Customers around the world continue to rely on the PX to be able to meet their water demand while optimizing their operational costs.”

The PX can reduce energy consumption in desalination by as much as 60% and offers the lowest lifecycle cost of any energy recovery device on the market. Energy Recovery estimates that these PX units will prevent more than 560,000 metric tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere each year, the equivalent of removing approximately 120,000 passenger cars from the road.

About Energy Recovery

