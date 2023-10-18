Dunkin’® Introduces New Salted Caramel Creamer: Sweet Meets Salty for Your Cup of Coffee at Home

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dunkin’ recognizes that everyone has their flavor preferences. Now, there’s no need to choose between sweet and salty in your cup of coffee: Dunkin’ has introduced a new Dunkin’ Salted Caramel Creamer, available on retail and grocery shelves now. After selling out of Salted Caramel Cold Brew in the summer of 2022 and serving up approximately six million Salted Caramel Cold Brews in Dunkin’ restaurants this past summer, Dunkin’ heard fans loud and clear: they can’t get enough of salted caramel in their cup. It partnered with the at-home coffee and creamer experts at Danone to bring the flavor home in another format, with a delightfully sweet and subtly salty caramel coffee creamer now available for at-home enjoyment.

“From fan-favorite Dunkin’ Extra Extra Creamer to limited-time seasonal creamers, Dunkin’ knows the importance that flavor plays in a morning cup of coffee, and so does Danone,” said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing, Coffee Creamers for Danone North America. “We are thrilled to introduce Salted Caramel Creamer to the Dunkin’ portfolio, giving fans another restaurant-inspired creamer to enjoy. Salted Caramel has been such a success in stores, so we wanted to bring that same excitement to the at-home coffee experience, as well.”

When it comes to coffee creamer culture and habits, Dunkin’ and Danone unite to deliver the flavors that coffee lovers crave for their morning brew at home. With the new Salted Caramel Creamer, consumers can now find that same salty, sweet flavor they order from the coffee shop, right in their own fridge.

Alongside fan-favorite extra creamy & extra sweet Dunkin’ Extra Extra Creamer, the Salted Caramel Creamer is the latest permanent addition to Dunkin’s at-home coffee creamers lineup. Offered in 32 oz. bottles at an SRP of $4.49, it’s making its way to Target and other major retailers nationwide.

Dunkin' is always finding ways to help fans run on their favorite flavors throughout the year. To stay updated on the latest and greatest flavor-centric news, head over to the Dunkin' Creamer website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com.

Danone North America is a Danone subsidiary.