DoubleVerify and Attain Launch Pioneering Joint Solution that Links MRC-Accredited Attention Metrics to Real-Time Sales Outcomes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, and Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers sales transaction measurement and purchase-based data activation for brands, today introduced an industry-leading innovation that enables brands to directly connect attention data to real-time sales, at scale. The joint innovation will empower global advertisers to optimize for attention in order to improve campaign performance and drive measurable business outcomes.

"In a digital landscape where attention correlates to campaign performance, connecting DV's impression-level attention data with Attain's real-time sales insights marks a significant innovation," said Daniel Slotwiner, Senior Vice President of Attention at DoubleVerify. "Advertisers are not just looking for views, they are seeking tangible business outcomes. This partnership provides them with actionable insights to optimize campaigns in real-time, driving enhanced engagement and, ultimately, sales."

DV Authentic Attention® is a privacy-friendly measurement solution – independent of third-party cookies – that provides advertisers with actionable MRC-accredited metrics. It analyzes more than 50 data points at the impression level, assessing the exposure of a digital ad and consumer engagement with a digital ad and device, in real time. For exposure, DV measures an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of the screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, DV examines key user-initiated events that occur during ad exposure, such as user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions. These measures of exposure and engagement contribute to the DV Attention Index – an overarching gauge of attention offering critical insights into campaign performance.

"Brand partners are increasingly focusing on attention as a key metric for their campaigns," said Price Glomski, Senior Vice President of Global Media and Partnerships at PMG. "As this trend evolves, brands require greater clarity on outcomes, specifically whether attention leads to a purchase or sale. The partnership between Attain and DoubleVerify addresses this need, offering impactful insights for our customers and enhancing the quality of data for future campaigns."

Attain's platform analyzes over half a billion dollars of purchase data in real-time, daily. Its first-party, permission-based panel of over 6 million engaged users offers deep insights into how, what, when, and where consumers currently spend, and are expected to spend, their money – down to the product level.

"We are at the cusp of a new era in digital advertising analytics," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. "The fusion of DV's attention metrics and Attain’s real-time purchase data delivers unparalleled insights. Advertisers can now close the loop, connecting campaigns to real-time purchases and sales, ensuring not just reach and engagement, but measurable business impact."

The partnership between DV and Attain promises to bridge the gap between ad attention and consumer purchasing behavior. Advertisers working with both companies will now have the unique advantage of connecting attention metrics with sales outcomes, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of the consumer’s path from ad exposure and engagement to purchase.

"As an advertiser, closing the loop has become increasingly essential," said Jay Hubbs, VP of Marketing, Advertising, Analytics, and Innovation at Best Western. "We aim to ensure our campaigns are both performing and converting, with guest engagement directly influencing bookings. Access to this dataset will significantly enhance our marketing efforts, optimizing current campaigns and informing future media buys."

Reach out here for more information about how this partnership can help drive advertising outcomes.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About Attain

Attain's mission is to empower marketers to drive better outcomes by providing access to first party permissioned commerce data. Powered by a financial services app, retail loyalty account linking, receipt capture and survey results, Attain is uniquely positioned to provide deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend their money.

Co-founded by CEO Brian Mandelbaum & CTO Dominic Bennett, Attain, formerly known as Klover, was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago. For more information on Attain, visit attaindata.io.