Fastenal and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear Global Partnership Extension

NEW YORK & WINONA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST), a global leader in supply chain solutions and industrial distribution, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear global partnership extension. The renewed partnership expands Fastenal's international NHL presence to include presenting sponsorship of all NHL Global Series European games, as well as the NHL's primetime international broadcast series NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday.

In North America, Fastenal will continue their support for tentpole NHL events, including NHL Heritage Classic™, NHL Winter Classic®, NHL All-Star Weekend, and NHL Stadium Series™. In addition to exposure on NHL marketing assets, such as Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League's advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising, Fastenal will provide on-the-ground support for NHL Hockey Operations to help streamline venue operations and outdoor rink builds. Fastenal will also be the presenting partner of the Fastest Skater event at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ in Toronto.

As the Official Supply Chain Partner of the NHL, Fastenal will remain focused on providing its services and solutions to the NHL, NHL Clubs, and NHL arenas. The League, its Clubs, and arenas, can take advantage of Fastenal's inventory management services, digital solutions, and global network of in-market locations to strengthen the supply chain and streamline their operations.

" We're thrilled to extend and expand our global partnership with Fastenal," said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, Global Business Development. " Our Hockey Operations group has integrated Fastenal into our event build process, and we've come to expect and rely on Fastenal's accessibility and efficiency at our events around the world. Our extension highlights the League's commitment to Club and arena operations, and we look forward to growing the sport with Fastenal's help."

" The National Hockey League knows what it takes to put a great product on the ice, and Fastenal is proud to be a trusted part of that process," said Fastenal President and CEO, Dan Florness. " The NHL is a global sport, and Fastenal is a global supply chain partner, so we're especially excited to expand our brand presence and create new opportunities through our presenting sponsorship of NHL Global Series European games."

Visit www.fastenal.com/NHL for more details.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About Fastenal

Fastenal provides a broad offering of industrial supplies, including fastener, safety, and metal cutting products, to manufacturing, construction, and state and local government customers through approximately 3,400 in-market locations (branches and customer-specific Onsite locations) spanning 25 countries. With continual investment in tailored local inventory, dedicated local experts, and flexible FMI® (Fastenal Managed Inventory) and digital solutions, Fastenal helps its business partners achieve product and process savings across the supply chain – a "high-touch, high-tech" approach encapsulated by its tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™. Fastenal's local service teams are supported by 16 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing resources, enabling it to grow by getting closer to customers and providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to customer supply chain challenges.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

