Unchained Launches ‘Sound Advisory’ Affiliate to Offer Clients Bitcoin-Savvy Registered Investment Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unchained, the leading bitcoin financial services provider, today announced the launch of its Sound Advisory affiliate, a registered investment advisor for investors who want to take advantage of bitcoin as an asset in their portfolios. Sound Advisory is the latest addition to the suite of financial services and products offered by Unchained and its affiliates, created due to the growing number of investors holding bitcoin and the low percentage of financial advisors who are bitcoin native, especially within traditional financial advisory firms.

Sound Advisory offers access to the best bitcoin-competent financial planners to help clients craft effective allocation and utilization strategies, address potential tax pitfalls, and develop solid inheritance plans to help with a smooth and successful bitcoin journey. Sound Advisory operates under a fiduciary standard, assuring clients that their best interests, as well as any legal considerations, are being put first in the guidance they receive.

“Sound Advisory reflects the same foundational values Unchained was built upon: technical expertise, promotion of financial sovereignty, and a relentless commitment to clients’ financial well-being,” said Joe Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Unchained. “Most traditional financial advisors have overlooked bitcoin for too long. That leads to clients not always feeling comfortable discussing their bitcoin strategy with their advisor. Sound Advisory was founded to help solve the greatest financial planning challenges that bitcoin holders face. As bitcoin and legacy finance continue to intertwine, it’s critical that the market offer a bitcoin-native solution that gives investors the greatest support possible.”

It’s estimated that financial advisors add at least 4% to portfolio returns per year1, with well-timed rebalancing and other strategies known to add exponential value. Professional guidance in bitcoin investing is likely to have a significant beneficial impact, as a new and particularly volatile asset.

As part of the firm’s commitment to delivering best-in-class financial products and services, Unchained’s Sound Advisory affiliate prioritizes:

Professional financial planning : Certified Financial Planners (CFP®) advisors provide expert guidance on integrating bitcoin holdings into customized financial plans and portfolios.

Custody solutions guidance: Advisors support clients while ensuring that they maintain control over their assets using Unchained's collaborative custody technology.

Transparent fees and pricing: An innovative value-for-value pricing model breaks away from financial advisory norms like charging based on net worth or portfolio size.

For more information, visit www.thesoundadvisory.com.

About Unchained

Founded in 2016, Unchained is a top 10 bitcoin platform by assets secured and has helped thousands of individuals and businesses truly own their wealth by holding bitcoin keys. Unchained's collaborative custody model allows clients to access financial services while continuing to have the benefits of self-custody, the ultimate consumer protection in these uncertain times. For more information on Unchained, please visit www.unchained.com.

About Sound Advisory

Sound Advisory was founded in 2023 by the team behind Unchained. Their Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) advisors specialize in educating and guiding clients to thrive financially with bitcoin as a core asset. They take a goals-based approach, optimizing fully customized plans for each client’s unique objectives. At Sound Advisory, the future of financial advice is redefined for the bitcoin era. For more information, please visit www.thesoundadvisory.com.