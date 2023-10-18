PTC and OnProcess Partner to Deliver the Connector: Unleashing Next-Generation Sustainable Service Supply Chains

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today an innovative product partnership with PTC. The strategic alliance brings together the service parts recovery expertise of OnProcess and the inventory optimization prowess of PTC to deliver next-generation sustainable service supply chain solutions.

This collaboration will enable customers of both companies to further enhance their recovery and planning operations via the Agora Connector powered by Servigistics, a tool that opens a two-way data flow between PTC’s Servigistics service parts optimization platform and OnProcess’s reverse logistics Agora platform. Leveraging real-time returns data and daily critical stock information, the Connector enables cost-savings by prioritizing crucial parts returns and ensures timely inventory availability. The data exchange further unlocks greater visibility into the different parts of the service supply chain empowering smarter decisions and improving efficiency with AI-powered predictive insight. The Connector maximizes the reintroduction of used components back into the supply chain, allowing clients to increase their after-sales agility by reusing and refurbishing valuable materials and parts.

“The partnership with PTC is an important milestone in our journey to make our clients’ service supply chains even more efficient and resilient,” said Oliver Lemanski, CEO of OnProcess. “Working together will allow both companies to connect dispersed data and unlock smarter decisions, unprecedented cost-savings, and parts circularity.”

Leslie Paulson, General Manager of PTC’s Servigistics Business Unit, remarked, “Our partnership with OnProcess continues to flourish as our technology collaboration delivers high value to OEMs.”

The Connector is now available for organizations looking to connect and optimize their service supply chains and after-sales processes. You can find more information here.

OnProcess supplies technology and services that power the world’s circular service supply chains. Delivering through the Agora™ platform, OnProcess streamlines processes, maximizes customer lifetime value, and improves ‘circular’ sustainability goals for many of the world’s leading computer, networking, med-tech, wireless, telecommunications, and IT companies. For more information, please visit www.onprocess.com.

Servigistics is the industry-leading service parts optimization solution using advanced data science to solve the most complex service supply chain challenges. With Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and cutting-edge algorithms, Servigistics empowers organizations to achieve maximum service levels, equipment uptime and customer satisfaction at minimal costs.