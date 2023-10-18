Grounded Unveils World’s First 250-Mile Range Electric RV

The highly-anticipated G2, built on the BrightDrop Zevo 600 platform, offers 615 square feet of living space and promises tactile comfort, instant acceleration, and effortless control. This all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle has a range of over 250 miles on a single charge fully loaded. (Photo: Business Wire)

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneering electric RV startup Grounded today announced its launch of the G2 - the world’s first 250-mile range all-electric solar-equipped RV.

While the Grounded G1, released earlier this year, had a limited number of use cases due to its 100-mile range, the G2’s 250-mile range makes it the inaugural viable electric motorhome.

“The G2 is radically different from any other offering on the market,” said Grounded CEO Sam Shapiro. “It’s a profound step toward a future of fully electrified motorhomes, and makes sustainable travel truly achievable. We’ve designed the G2 to be as flexible as possible, and our truly modular interior delivers on the promise of a continually upgradable RV interior. Over time, as your life changes and your use cases change, the vehicle can change with you. Customers can replace the modules themselves by removing some fasteners, taking out one module, and inserting a new one.”

Key Features of the G2

The highly-anticipated G2, built on the BrightDrop Zevo 600 platform, offers 615 square feet of living space and promises tactile comfort, instant acceleration, and effortless control. This all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle has a range of over 250 miles on a single charge fully loaded.

In addition to the 165kWh vehicle battery, Grounded adds an additional 10kWh house battery to the interior, which can be charged from vehicle battery as well as 640-Watt rooftop solar capacity.

The G2 also includes Starlink for high speed internet anywhere you go, as well as rear heating and cooling, ample storage space, indoor shower and wet bath options, hot water and induction stovetops.

Every G2 also comes with a vehicle platform warranty covered by BrightDrop for 8 years or 100,000 miles - whichever comes first, and an interior warranty from Grounded that covers the replacement of any product that breaks within one year due to a product defect.

Advanced safety features like front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, and Lane Keep Assist protect the G2 driver and those around the vehicle.

BrightDrop also offers a growing network of service centers across the country, and the BrightDrop can be charged at thousands of nationwide destination EV chargers, including Ford charging network, Electrify America network, and other public EV chargers with CCS connectors. As Tesla opens up their supercharging network to other OEM vehicles with CCS, this vehicle may eventually be able to be charged at more Tesla supercharging locations in the future

The Grounded+ App connects the company’s proprietary software to all of the electronics used, allowing RVers to view their own energy usage patterns and optimization possibilities, turn appliances on and off remotely, see real-time battery and water levels, and diagnose potential issues.

Modular Interior

The G2 interior implements a grid-based modular system in which customers can design their vehicle layout by selecting from a library of modules and choosing the location of each module. Once a customer places their deposit, a Grounded team member will reach out to schedule the design call and then proceed with the customer’s build.

These modules attach to exposed mounting rails within the vehicle for maximum flexibility. This allows customers to add and remove modules themselves based on use cases, life changes and general redecoration needs. The rails can also be utilized by customers for mounting additional accessories, either from Grounded or provided by the customer themselves.

The interior of the G2 is modern, durable, and inviting, and designed with sustainability and comfort in mind. The use of KoskiDecor Eco Transparent, a line of decorative plywood by Koskisen, adds visual appeal, function, and additional customization options with 11 possible interior colors to choose from. KoskiDecor is composed of Finnish Baltic birch with a layer of colored, translucent melamine coating on each side. The coating highlights the plywood's natural grain, and is protected against scuffs and scratches by a transparent melamine film.

All building materials meet the M1 emissions classification, ensuring a truly clean product.

“To design the interior, we drew inspiration from contemporary Nordic outdoor gear,” said Shapiro. “Optional components include a spacious queen bed, seating for up to 7, a large pull-out table for work or dining, and a well-equipped kitchen for the adventurous chef.”

Grounded’s online storefront offering additional modules for purchase will be available within 6 months of launch.

Aluminum, known as the green metal for its infinite recyclability, is also used in constructing the modular interior structure.

Vehicle Specifications

G2 Range 250+ mi Max Charging Rate 170 mi/hr Passengers 2 Powertrain/Drivetrain Type AWD Torque 390 lb-ft Payload 1,460 lbs Overall Length 290 in Wheelbase 183 in

About Grounded

Founded in 2022 by a dedicated group of ex-Tesla and SpaceX engineers, Grounded creates vehicles and technology to give people the freedom and self-reliance to live, work, and explore anywhere, sustainably integrated with nature. The company manufactures the G2 in Newlab’s Michigan Central Mobility Studio in Detroit.

Pricing for the G2 starts at $195,000. Financing is available, deliveries will begin in October 2023. Fully-equipped vehicles with the largest battery pack will enter production first.

Grounded is now accepting G2 orders for a refundable deposit of $1,000. More information is available at www.groundedrvs.com.

