ClinConnect and BetterHelp Partner to Advance Shared Aim of Expanding Access to Care

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClinConnect, a first-of-its-kind platform redefining how patients and clinical trials find each other, today announced a partnership with BetterHelp, the world's leading online therapy platform, to provide ClinConnect users with one month of free online therapy, supporting ClinConnect’s mission to improve access to healthcare for a broad range of patients.

“ClinConnect was founded with a philosophy to always do right by the patients we serve, which includes identifying new pathways to receiving healthcare,” said Robert Maxwell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at ClinConnect. “We know firsthand that the challenges and complexities of clinical trials can take a tremendous mental and emotional toll on patients and caregivers, creating additional burdens as they seek care for their physical health. By partnering with BetterHelp, the thousands of patients in our network will have the opportunity to access affordable, easy-to-use therapy, providing an additional support system for our users during their clinical trial journey.”

Through this partnership, ClinConnect’s more than 70,000 users may be able to connect with a licensed therapist through BetterHelp for one month of free therapy ($300 value). Research has shown that online therapy can be as effective as traditional in-person therapy, and for those suffering from chronic illness, that service may be vital as they navigate the healthcare system and life post-diagnosis.

“ClinConnect’s mission to make clinical trials more easily accessible to those searching for them complements our goal at BetterHelp to help anyone who struggles with life’s challenges. We’re pleased to offer our professional, effective therapy services to patients who may be facing extremely stressful circumstances, impacting their overall wellbeing,” said Natalie Notzon, Director of Partnership Development at BetterHelp. “Our shared aim is to make healthcare more accessible, and we’re excited to be able to expand that mission together.”

To learn more about ClinConnect and the opportunity to receive one month of free BetterHelp therapy, visit www.betterhelp.com/clinconnectbh.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it’s the world’s largest online therapy service – providing professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format. BetterHelp’s network of over 30,000 licensed therapists has helped over 4 million people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp is committed to expanding access to therapy globally.

About ClinConnect

ClinConnect is a technology company redefining how patients and clinical trials find each other. The company’s platform, an easy-to-navigate, real-time map of every trial known to the FDA, proactively matches patients and their care teams to relevant studies across the U.S. By breaking down the barriers many face when fighting disease, ClinConnect increases the probability of finding life changing clinical trials, notifying those eligible, and helping them through the application process. ClinConnect aims to ensure patients have better access to the care they deserve, to accelerate clinical trial enrollment from months to days, and to enable faster drug development and medical innovation. To learn more visit https://clinconnect.io/.