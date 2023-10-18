Safe & Green Holdings Partnership With CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation Awarded Ten-acre Parcel of Land to Construct Previously Announced School in Cape Coast, Ghana

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that their partnership with CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation has been awarded a ten-acre parcel of land to construct the previously announced schoolhouse planned for construction in Cape Coast, Ghana, as part of the Ghana’s Tomorrow Project.

The Ghana's Tomorrow Project involves the construction of a new K-12 schoolhouse in Cape Coast, Ghana, which will replace the legacy structure that is currently used. The Ghana’s Tomorrow Project will be funded by the CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation and is made possible with a significant financial contribution from Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings, and Chairman of the Board of CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation.

Paul Galvin stated, “We are pleased that Cape Coast, Ghana, has approved the project and granted CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation a ten-acre plot of land for the construction of the new school facility. We are excited that the project is advancing rapidly, and we are on the verge of finalizing the project's design phase. We will soon collaborate with the local team in Ghana to begin laying the project’s foundation. Being part of a project with the potential to bring about such significant positive change for the children of Ghana, both in the present and the future, is a profound honor, while supporting CORNERSTONE's mission to create meaningful impact in West Africa. The new school serves as a testament to CORNERSTONE's dedication to Ghana and its people. We also look forward to broadening the scope of the project and anticipate the next phase will involve our healthcare and wellness subsidiary, which is prepared to address the critical healthcare challenges in some of Africa's most underserved regions."

Delphine O'Rourke, President and CEO of Safe and Green Medical, commented, "The Village healthcare workers understand the health and wellness needs better than anyone else. We are working very closely to identify the most needed services and infrastructure. Malaria continues to be a significant cause of death and many women in rural areas lack access to maternal health. It is our mission to provide healthcare everywhere and we are privileged to serve globally."

The Company will provide more details on this exciting project as they become available.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

About CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation

CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on providing global services for affordable housing, primary care/point of care medicine, the provision of clean potable water and education.

