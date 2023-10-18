Wag! To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wag! Group Co. (the "Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-9208 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6784) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.wag.co/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://investors.wag.co/ for 90 days.

About Wag! – Wag.co

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents. The Wag! app offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from its community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms, maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials, and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit wag.co.