Marstone Announces Partnership with Woodforest National Bank® to Deliver Digital Wealth Management to its Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marstone, Inc., a leading digital investment and planning firm, today announced it has partnered with Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest), headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas with over 760 branches nationwide, to bring its digital wealth offering to Woodforest’s customers.

“Marstone has considerable momentum with our Wealth Management-as-a-Service engagement model and that continues through into our latest work with Woodforest,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO, Marstone. “We focus on creating flexible solutions that seamlessly fit with our partners’ needs. Woodforest will be able to quickly start using our platform, and in turn, offer digital wealth products to their substantial base of customers. We look forward to bringing our trusted platform to Woodforest as well as other community banks across the nation.”

As a privately held community bank, Woodforest operates its branch network across 17 states, which includes over 700 branches within retailers across the country. Joining with Marstone expands its current wealth management offering - Woodforest Wealth Strategies - and increases its digital channels, allowing it to service an even greater number of bank customers.

“For more than four decades, Woodforest has remained one of the strongest community banks in the country,” said Steve Tucker, president, Woodforest Wealth Strategies. “We pride ourselves on making customer service a priority in all that we do, and Marstone’s Wealth Management-as-a-Service solution is effective to increase our wide range of services we offer to our bank customers, including digital investment opportunities.”

To learn more about Marstone’s offering, please visit www.marstone.com or contact us at info@marstone.com.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital investment and planning platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone’s partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute's FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital investing evolve.

About Woodforest National Bank®

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com. Member FDIC.