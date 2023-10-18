Sustainability Series Set to Launch This Fall with HGTV's Dave & Jenny Marrs

Launching this fall, the digital “Sustainability Series,” sponsored by Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin), is raising awareness of the critical issues affecting our world today.

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“What does sustainability really mean and how can we make an impact” are two of the many questions the “Sustainability Series” sets out to answer. Launching this fall, the digital “Sustainability Series,” sponsored by Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin), is raising awareness of the critical issues affecting our world today. The new digital series will strive to educate, inspire, and transform how audiences perceive and practice sustainability, simplifying complex concepts for consumers and homeowners to help ensure a sustainable future.

“Sustainability isn't just a trending topic; it's one of the most influential factors impacting the environment,” says Marc Bellanger, director of marketing communications at Daikin and co-host of the Sustainability Series with HGTV’s Dave Marrs. “The Sustainability Series represents our commitment to educate consumers to make long-term sustainable choices to impact their communities.”

The six-part digital "Sustainability Series", hosted by Dave Marrs of HGTV's “Fixer to Fabulous” and Daikin’s Marc Bellanger, will be shot in Bentonville, Arkansas, Houston, Texas, Denver, Colorado, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Florence, Italy, and Washington, DC. Each episode is carefully curated to provide individuals with information, including practical tips for incorporating sustainable practices into their daily lives. The series will air on Daikin’s YouTube, with 2-minute interstitial segments broadcasting nationally on HGTV prime-time programming and posted across Daikin’s and Dave Marrs’ social media channels.

The series includes:

Episode 1: “Sustainability” – What is sustainability and how does it relate to the building environment?

Episode 2: “On Location-Case Study” – Viewers can see a Daikin FIT Installation at an HGTV project home and learn how cost and energy savings can be realized by utilizing HVAC technology.

Episode 3: "The Way Forward" – In Washington, D.C. to tour a local Ronald McDonald House and then a talk with experts to learn about available government incentives, low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants, and federal sustainability policies.

Episode 4: “Air Quality – Inside and Out” – How important is air quality and the steps we can take together to improve it.

Episode 5: “Work Smarter” – The merits of local production, and the huge impact of making improvements in everyday appliances and behaviors.

Episode 6: "Global Trends – What’s Next for the U.S." – Tour of Florence, Italy - focusing on the challenges and corresponding trends impacting European homes that are indications of what is becoming a reality quickly in the U.S.

“The Sustainability Series is about sustainability without sacrifice,” says Dave Marrs. “It is about showing people that even the simplest of switches can make a substantial difference.”

For more information, visit www.sustainabilityseries.com.