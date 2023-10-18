Evolution Digital Partners with TiVo to Build a Video Over Broadband Solution to Enhance the Streaming TV Experience

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable-Tec Expo – Evolution Digital, a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband and Wi-Fi offerings including the EVO FORCE 1™ set top box and FUSE 4K™, today announced that it has entered into a preferred development partnership with TiVo® to provide service providers with a fast path to a premium video offering to their subscribers – fully managed by TiVo.

As part of this partnership, Evolution Digital announces the extension of its exclusive offering for the TiVo Managed IPTV Solution on both the EVO FORCE 1 and FUSE 4K. These video over broadband devices enable service providers’ managed IPTV service offerings with a premium linear video experience, while expanding the options available to support service providers’ broadband-only base. Customers will have access to a competitively priced device platform to enhance subscribers’ viewing experience in terms of quality and affordability, while benefiting from TiVo’s highly engaging, visually rich interface designed to drive customer satisfaction and reduce churn.

“We are incredibly proud to expand upon our ongoing partnership with TiVo,” said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at Evolution Digital. “Our continued collaboration represents a significant milestone for both companies and a major leap forward in enhancing the streaming video aggregation for service providers’ broadband-only customers. Our combined expertise offers innovative, high-quality video solutions that set new industry standards.”

“As a preferred development partner for Evolution Digital, we endeavor to provide solutions to the broadband market to stay competitive, retain customers, get to market quickly and minimize video costs,” said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president of global sales at TiVo. “TiVo brings entertainment together in a way that’s simple to access, joyful to watch and easy to monetize.”

Evolution Digital and TiVo will also be working together to promote the new Boost+™ soundbar, launching to customers soon and showcasing publicly for the first time at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® in Denver, CO, October 16-19, 2023.

For more information on Evolution Digital’s certified product offerings, please visit https://evolutiondigital.com/android-tv/.

