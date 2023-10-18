Walgreens and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation Unite to Improve Recognition and Diagnosis of Valvular Heart Disease for Older Americans

Walgreens is collaborating with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) to advance the PREVUE-VALVE clinical trial for valvular heart disease treatments. Walgreens goal is to make clinical trials accessible to all, and its partnership with CRF combines the expertise and resources needed to transform cardiovascular research, laying the groundwork for the development of innovative treatments. (Photo: Business Wire)

DEERFIELD, Ill. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) today announced a collaboration to drive forward the PREVUE-VALVE study, a groundbreaking population-based clinical trial that aims to quantify the prevalence of valvular heart disease (VHD) among older Americans and pave the way for the development of new therapies and tools for VHD detection and diagnosis.

Walgreens aims to leverage its national presence, strong community relationships and data-driven clinical trials solutions to help identify and reach potential study participants.

“The aging population has led to a surge in the incidence and prevalence of valvular heart disease in the United States. Unfortunately, many patients with valvular heart disease remain untreated or receive treatment later than recommended due to various barriers. At the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, we believe efficient clinical trials are essential for arming us with insights to effectively tackle this critical health challenge,” said David J. Cohen, MD, MSc, Director of Clinical and Outcomes Research at CRF. “Partnering with Walgreens will help us engage a broader and more representative patient population for enrollment in the PREVUE-VALVE study so that we can improve our ability to diagnose valvular heart disease before the onset of irreversible cardiac damage, which will allow for more timely treatment and ultimately, better health outcomes, for our patients.”

Walgreens will provide patient recruitment services to support this study, which seeks to define the prevalence of VHD in older Americans and to ensure representative access and enrollment. To enhance patient convenience and engagement, participants will have all study procedures performed in the comfort of their homes. By leveraging longitudinal pharmacy and social determinants of health insights and proprietary automated recruitment selection software, Walgreens looks forward to reaching eligible patients for enrollment at the right time to deliver the right message and help orchestrate their participation seamlessly.

Historically, estimates of the prevalence of VHD in the United States have been derived from homogeneous populations with minimal diversity—particularly with respect to race and ethnicity. Furthermore, the older population, where VHD is more prevalent, has been disproportionately excluded from clinical trials. By enrolling a population representative of the U.S. as a whole, the PREVUE-VALVE study is a crucial step toward developing testing and treatments that address the needs of the most affected patients.

“We know that older adults are vastly underrepresented in clinical trials and research despite being disproportionately impacted by many diseases,” said Ramita Tandon, chief clinical trials officer, Walgreens. “Walgreens is proud to leverage our expertise and capabilities in inclusive clinical trial recruitment in partnership with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation and other high-caliber collaborators to improve cardiovascular research for a population with significant unmet needs.”

In a similar Phase 3 cardiovascular study, Walgreens exceeded its recruitment within weeks. Real-world insights enabled Walgreens to tap into historically underrepresented populations, resulting in a significant increase in Black/African American (17%) and Hispanic/Latino (19%) participation in the clinical trial, compared to nationwide 2020 averages of clinical trial participation of 8% and 11% respectively.

The PREVUE-VALVE study is currently underway, with topline results expected in 2025, making a significant step forward in the fight against valvular heart disease.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

About the Cardiovascular Research Foundation

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.