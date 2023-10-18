Modern Health Announces Expanded Family Care For Parents, Caregivers, Children, And Teens

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Health, a leading global workplace mental health platform, today announces the next stage of its continued clinical and market-leading innovation with the expansion of its family care offering. Modern Health is launching a new Pathways Collection designed to support parents through some of the more challenging and important milestones along the parenting journey. Family Care Pathways, an extension of Modern Health’s Family Care suite of services, was developed to deepen its support for parents and families by providing specialized one-on-one programs guided by Pathway Specialists. Modern Health family-specific services also include one-on-one therapy available for children, coaching, group Circles, self-guided digital resources, and navigation support.

“With a drastic shortage in specialized support available and an inadequate mental health infrastructure for our youth, many families are feeling overwhelmed, with nowhere to turn,” says Dr. Neha Chaudhary, double board-certified child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Modern Health. “To address the youth mental health crisis, we’re going to have to tackle it from multiple angles, equipping entire families with the tools they need—not just individual kids and teens. That means providing specialized child and adolescent care but also supporting the parents and caregivers so they, in turn, have the resources to support their children—especially since we know how much parental mental health affects the mental health of their children. Our new Pathways will scale some of the highest impact tools to empower parents to better care for their families, especially during times of need.”

Modern Health’s Family Care Pathways are launching at a time when we are facing an escalating youth mental health crisis, with emergency departments overwhelmed with visits among children, adolescents, and young adults for mental health reasons, approximately doubling in the last decade. Despite a recent Pew Research Center report suggesting that kids’ mental health is the number one concern for parents, there is an extreme shortage of support, and out of more than 100,000 U.S. clinical psychologists, only 4,000 are child and adolescent clinicians.

“Accessing mental health services as a benefit through my company has been a game changer. Getting it through my employer allowed me to get the help I needed rather than the help I could afford,” comments Kima, a Modern Health member. “My relationship with my wife is even stronger now that we’ve been able to address some of the challenges that we’ve been having. Raising our daughter has been difficult. It’s been important for us to get her the services and support she needs to be a flourishing human.”

Modern Health’s Family Care has been developed by an industry-leading team of clinicians and research scientists who hold expertise in child, adolescent, and family care and includes:

Family Care Pathways Collection: Modern Health Pathways is the first of its kind in the digital mental health industry and the only modality of care that guides parents through specialized topics with an evidence-based structure, ongoing 1:1 support from a dedicated Pathway Specialist, self-guided experiences, and topic-specific assessments to measure impact. Each Pathway deep-dives into a key life milestone for families, such as becoming a new parent, returning to work, managing parental stress and burnout, navigating single and blended parenting, and more. Family Care Pathways have been tailored specifically for parents to support their growth and well-being in a structured and targeted format that fits their schedules.

“Children and teens struggling with mental health challenges not only need specialized clinical support but also earlier interventions. We need to support parents and caregivers and equip them with the knowledge and skills to build positive mental health habits into home life with their children as early as possible. When it comes to working with children and teens, it’s about lifting the entire family unit and providing focused support for parents as well, in service of promoting their own well-being and, in turn, their children’s,” comments Dr. Sharon Adusei, licensed clinical psychologist, expert in child and adolescent mental health, and Clinical Strategy Manager at Modern Health. “Modern Health continues to deepen its investment in supporting families during a critical time in the youth mental health crisis.”

Modern Health recently hosted America’s parenting expert, bestselling author, and Professor of Economics at Brown University, Emily Oster, at its annual industry conference, Elevate. Check out the keynote here. The expansion of Modern Health’s Family Care support comes on the heels of continued clinical innovation, including the recent launch of Care Connect and Pathways, the first of its kind in the digital mental health industry and the only modality of care that guides both managers and employees through specialized topics with an evidence-based structure, ongoing 1:1 support from a dedicated Pathway Specialist, self-guided experiences, and topic-specific assessments to measure impact.

