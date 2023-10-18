Affinity Federal Credit Union Partners With Green Check To Expand Cannabis Banking Offerings

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Federal Credit Union (“Affinity”) announces its partnership with Green Check, the leading fintech connector and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis banking market. This partnership allows Affinity to broaden its services and offerings to the legal cannabis-related business (“CRB”) segment of the communities it serves and provide a seamless, integrated platform for CRB transaction monitoring and movement of funds.

Affinity’s mission is to improve the lives of its members and empower all pillars of wellbeing within its communities. Its cannabis banking program, which launched earlier this year, offers banking solutions to a range of CRBs, including dispensaries, cultivators, wholesalers, manufacturers, and ancillary businesses. Expanding the program and partnering with Green Check will open up access for the legal medicinal and adult-use cannabis markets, providing the support they need from a banking partner by offering a full range of consumer products to meet the needs of cannabis-related business employees.

“Affinity strives to support every member of its communities and ensure that everyone has access to banking solutions,” said Kevin Brauer, CEO of Affinity. “This partnership will enable us to offer even more support to the legal cannabis market and its employees, which aligns with our community-centric philosophy and mission to provide comprehensive services and offerings to our members.”

For the first year following the launch of the program, Affinity will waive application fees related to the approval process of all CRBs that want to bank with Affinity. CRB partners will also have access to Affinity’s free financial education resources for members, which include training sessions, podcasts and comprehensive articles. The credit union expects this initiative to impact a large portion of the New Jersey community, given the growing adult-use and medicinal cannabis market in the state.

Brauer added: “We are excited to expand our cannabis banking program with the help of our new partner, Green Check and meet our goal of providing wholesome solutions for New Jersey’s CRB industry.”

