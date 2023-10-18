Battelle to Grant More than $1 Million for STEM Learning to Ohio Classrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has funded 233 grants to schools that will reach more than 68,000 Ohio students. For the third year, Battelle funded new STEM education experiences through the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grants. Funded projects span 161 public schools across the state. In total, $1,100,000 will reach students in one of seven school districts (130) across 60 Ohio counties.
“Every student should have access to the kind of quality STEM education that drives opportunity for families and leads to new jobs in their local communities,” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. “This program connects champions of STEM in local communities to a broad and deep network of STEM schools, STEM resources, and peer-educators.”
The grant program fosters the growth of the Ohio STEM Learning Network as a public-private partnership between Battelle and the State of Ohio. Providing more access for all students to experience quality science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is Battelle’s top philanthropic priority.
“Battelle is proud to invest in expanding the reach of the Ohio STEM Learning Network, the state’s primary vehicle for advancing STEM across Ohio,” said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education. “These grants empower educators in all corners of the state to shape the next generation of solvers.”
Awarded classrooms will receive grants of as much as $5,000.
Educators interested in future awards for the program or other supports for STEM education from the Ohio STEM Learning Network can sign up here. A complete list of awarded schools is available at this link.
About the Ohio STEM Learning Network
The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and Battelle.
About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit https://www.battelle.org/.
Awarded schools by county
Allen
- Allen County ESC
- Bath Middle School
- Lima Shawnee High School
Ashtabula
- Jefferson Sr High School
Athens
- Alexander Jr. / Sr. High School
Brown
- Georgetown Exempted Village Schools
Butler
- Fairfield Central Elementary School
- Fairfield Compass Elementary
Champaign
- Graham Elementary School
Clark
- Greenon Jr. High School
Clermont
- Batavia High School
Clinton
- East Clinton High School
Columbiana
- Westgate Middle School
Cuyahoga
- Innovation Academy West
- Northwest School of the Arts
- Shaker Heights Middle School
- Strongsville Middle School
- Warrensville Heights Middle School
Defiance
- Ayersville Local School
- Defiance Elementary
Delaware
- Buckeye Valley Middle School
- Oak Creek Elementary
- Westerville North High School
Erie
- North Point Educational Service Center
Fairfield
- Amanda Clearcreek Local Schools
Franklin
- Asbury Elementary
- Brown Elementary
- Columbus Preparatory Academy
- Darby Creek Elementary
- Dublin Jerome High School
- Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
- French Run Elementary
- Hanby Building Elementary School
- Horizon Science Academy Columbus
- Horizon Science Academy Elementary School
- Madison Elementary
- Maryland Elementary
- Metro Early College High School
- Noble Academy Columbus
- STEM Middle at Baldwin Road Junior High
- Stiles Elementary
- Willard Grizzell Middle School
- Worthington Kilbourne High School
Fulton
- Evergreen Middle School
Greene
- Greene County Career Center
Guernsey
- Cambridge Intermediate School
- Cambridge Primary School
- Opportunity School
Hamilton
- Clark Montessori High School
- Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati
- Indian Hill Elementary School
- Indian Hill Middle School
- Indian Hill Primary School
- Reading Elementary School
- Reading Junior Senior High School
- Shroder High School
- Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students
- Three Rivers Elementary School
Henry
- Patrick Henry Middle School
Huron
- Monroeville High School
- New London Elementary
- New London High School
Jackson
- Jackson Middle School
Jefferson
- Quest Alternative School
Knox
- Danville High School
Lake
- iSTEM Geauga Early College High School
Lawrence
- Lawrence Co.JVSD
- Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School
Licking
- Carson Elementary
- Jackson Intermediate School
- Licking Heights North
- Northridge Middle School
- Par Excellence STEM Academy
- Summit Road STEM Elementary
Lorain
- Midview East Intermediate School
- Ranger High Tech Academy
Lucas
- Fort Miami Elementary
- Greenwood Elementary
- Hawkins STEMM Academy
- Hiawatha Elementary
- Holland Intermediate
- Marshall STEMM Academy
- McKinley STEMM Academy
- Meadowvale Elementary
- Monac Elementary
- Shoreland Elementary School
- Starr Elementary
Madison
- Tolles Career and Technical Center
Mahoning
- Canfield Village Middle School
- Hilltop Elementary School
- North East Ohio Impact Academy
- Valley STEM+ME2 Academy
Mercer
- Marion Local Elementary
Miami
- Cookson Elementary
- Kyle Elementary School
Montgomery
- Beavertown Elementary
- Dayton Regional STEM School
- Harman Elementary School
- Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School
- Oakview Elementary School
- Robert H Studebaker
- Valley View Junior High
- West Carrollton Intermediate School
- Westbrooke Village
Noble
- Shenandoah High School
Ottawa
- Genoa Area Local Schools
- Oak Harbor High School
Paulding
- Wayne Trace High School
Perry
- New Lexington Middle School
- Thornville Elementary School
Pickaway
- Pickaway County Academic Success Solution (P.A.S.S.)
Pike
- Western High School
Portage
- Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
- James A Garfield High School
Putnam
- Fort Jennings High School
- Glandorf Elementary
- Leipsic Elementary School
- Miller City - New Cleveland Local Schools
- Ottawa Elementary
Richland
- Shelby City Schools
- Springmill STEM Elementary
Ross
- Adena Middle School
- Chillicothe Intermediate School
- Unioto Elementary School
Sandusky
- Green Springs Elementary School
Scioto
- Portsmouth High School
Seneca
- North Central Academy
Shelby
- Russia High School
Stark
- East Canton High School
- Louisville High School
- STEAMM Academy
- Washington Elementary / Marlington Middle School
Summit
- Akron STEM High School
- Coventry Elementary School
- Garfield Community Learning Center
- Greater Summit County Early Learning Center
- Hatton Community Learning Center
- NIHF STEM Middle School
- Norton Elementary School
- Roberts Middle School
- Steel Academy
Trumbull
- Howland High School
Tuscarawas
- Newcomerstown Middle School
Union
- Abraham Depp Elementary
- Edgewood Elementary
- Marysville STEM Early College High School
Van Wert
- Van Wert Middle School
Warren
- Little Miami Primary
- Warren County Career Center
Washington
- Belpre High School
- Fort Frye High School
- Fort Frye Middle School
- Warren Elementary School
- Waterford Elementary School
Wayne
- Hazel Harvey Elementary
- Northwestern Elementary
- Triway Middle School
Williams
- Bryan Elementary
- Bryan Middle/High School
Wood
- Lake Elementary School
Wyandot
- Carey High School