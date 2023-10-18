Noom Announces Navitus Health Solutions as Latest Noom for Work Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noom, the digital healthcare company that builds healthy habits and promotes better living, today announced that its enterprise unit, Noom for Work, has entered into a partnership with Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, a unique pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), to help its clients and members gain better physical and mental health outcomes through Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, and Noom Mood. These programs are also available for clients of EpiphanyRx, Navitus’ in-house solution for emerging market employers.

Powered by psychology, Noom’s evidence-based programs pair a behavior change curriculum with coaching, community, and clinicians to help users uncover the why behind their habits and how to change them to create sustainable health and mental health outcomes. As employers and payers are continually looking for opportunities to drive efficiencies, uncover cost savings, and bring cutting-edge programs to their clients and members, Noom for Work provides an all-in-one platform that meets these needs.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to bring Noom for Work to Navitus, an innovative organization we are proud to partner with,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. “We view Noom for Work as a critical way of democratizing our offerings and getting our critical health programs into the hands of people who can benefit from them the most, and we are pleased to be a part of Navitus’ journey of bringing psychology-based, customizable solutions to their people.”

“We are excited to partner with Noom for Work and empower employers and their members with the tools for developing sustainable, healthy habits,” said Laura Jester, Vice President, Clinical Services at Navitus. “Our 20 years of experience in providing cost-saving medication management extends beyond the pharmacy counter, and this partnership furthers our comprehensive approach to affordable, people-centered health care.”

To learn more about Noom for Work’s complete metabolic health and stress management solutions for employers and payers, visit www.noom.com/for-work.

About Noom

Noom is a digital healthcare company that connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to build healthy habits and promote better living. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work, Quartz’s Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology. To learn more about Noom, visit noom.com.

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, was founded in 2003 as an alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit management (PBM) models. Navitus approaches pharmacy services differently. We are purpose-driven to help humans and committed to removing cost from the drug supply chain to make medications more affordable for the people who need them. We proudly serve over 11 million people through more than 1,000 plan sponsor and health plan client relationships. Our transparent, fully pass-through model enables clients to achieve their goals and drive desired health and financial outcomes. To learn more about Navitus, visit navitus.com.