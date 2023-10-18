Macy’s Launches New Digital Fashion Platform – mstylelab

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Macy’s launches mstylelab, a new engagement platform that journeys into the future of fashion merging the physical and digital realms to create cutting-edge experiences. mstylelab aims to redefine fashion as a canvas for innovation, blending technology and immersive environments to empower discovery, self-expression, and connectivity. Accessible on any device, using any browser, at macys.com/mstylelab, the public is invited to join the community, create their usernames, collect a personalized digital item, and engage with the first activation, an immersive fashion experience built on the metaverse technology platform Journee, where style transcends reality.

“We are excited to launch mstylelab, the next evolution of our web3 digital strategy, creating a hub for style inspiration and discovery at the intersection of fashion and technology,” said Dave Torres, vice president of Interactive Marketing, Macy’s. “As we grow and evolve the mstylelab digital platform and community, new activations and experiences will be brought to life creating immersive storytelling focused on fashion and style, in a fun and shoppable environment.”

Brought to life through emerging technologies, mstylelab launches with an immersive exploration focused on Macy’s newest brand On 34th, in a larger-than-life surrealist recreation of New York. This first activation with Journee, who specialize in hosting, managing, and producing immersive digital spaces such as virtual stores and interactive retail experiences, will draw new audiences to this type of immersive content.

“We are excited to partner with a world-renowned brand like Macy’s to showcase the future of fashion retail. This is a unique metaverse activation that will bring this type of immersive experience to a broader audience,” said Erika Lang, Head of Americas at Journee. “Consumers are seeking multiple touch points on multiple platforms to seamlessly integrate immersive virtual experiences into their customer journey. This innovative technology will propel the fashion industry - as well as many others - into its next phase. Reaching consumers where they are and providing new ways for them to shop and interact with one another is vital in order to deepen their relationships with brands.”

On 34th is redefining the new classic wardrobe, inspiring the modern woman to escape the ordinary and run her world. The collection is her wardrobe BFF, ensuring she stays relevant, confident, and cool.

Fans can begin this fresh style journey by logging in with their macys.com profile (or creating one), to choose an mstylelab username, design and personalize a digital fabric, which serves as their community identity and entry into the next era of fashion. As they queue and enter the virtual world, they will be able to explore the immersive environment, discover and engage with curated digital versions of select must-have apparel from the On 34th collection. As the experience unfolds and individuals navigate through star checkpoints along the way, they will be able to unlock a unique digital t-shirt that is personalized to match their mstylelab digital fabric. All On 34th apparel featured in the experience is shoppable, merging virtual style with real-world expression.

mstylelab will evolve over time to incorporate new immersive experiences and partnerships that will further ignite inspiration and discovery. Later this fall, as the holiday season kicks into full gear, the current activation will shift to showcase the next iteration of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® metaverse experience bringing fans closer to the high-flying spectacle.

The digital fashion journey is materializing now and mstylelab and Macy’s Discord community members will be the first to know as new experiences launch, for more information and to sign up for the digital fashion community, visit macys.com/mstylelab.

