Hasbro Ranked #4 on the 3BL Media 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a leading toy and game company, has been named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2023 ranking for the 12th consecutive year. Hasbro has been ranked #4 overall and #1 in the Consumer Durables and Apparel industry.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors across seven pillars: Climate Change, Employees, Environment, Stakeholders and Society, Human Rights, Governance, ESG Performance. The ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies.

“Hasbro is honored to be recognized for our commitment to corporate citizenship and we are proud of the progress we’ve made to improve our ranking from last year,” said Theron Grim, Hasbro’s Senior Director, Sustainability, ESG and EHS. “We believe that strong ESG performance builds a more resilient business – and we are grateful to our global team and brands for their ongoing contributions to this important work.”

Earlier this year, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Hasbro’s science-based targets to reduce the company’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – marking an important step on the Hasbro’s journey to achieve net zero emissions. This validation is foundational to the company’s two-part Climate Action Plan, which focuses on (1) carbon reduction (2) climate resiliency.

Building on the company’s commitment to consistent and transparent reporting, Hasbro recently published the 2022 ESG Data Update. This report shares progress across key ESG areas of impact such as ethical sourcing, product quality, DE&I and philanthropy.

