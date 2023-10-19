The Aeromotive Group Partners With Roadster Shop to Create Automotive Aftermarket Powerhouse

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Aeromotive Group and Roadster Shop announced today that the organizations have merged to create a new automotive aftermarket powerhouse. Operating as Roadster Shop, the combined strength of both brands will drive the development of innovative products, services and content, and will leverage a robust financial and operational foundation to support accelerated growth.

“As a lifelong enthusiast, I’m thrilled to announce this partnership between The Aeromotive Group and Roadster Shop,” said Laurent Potdevin, CEO of The Aeromotive Group. “Having helped build global iconic brands in my career, I believe Roadster Shop is a gem in the automotive industry uniquely positioned to become an aspirational, iconic and global phenomenon. As a result of this alliance, Roadster Shop can leverage The Aeromotive Group’s portfolio of brands, its operational foundation, and access to new levels of capital for expansion.”

Roadster Shop is an American success story, having earned a reputation for top-quality craftsmanship and design in manufacturing and car building. Founded in the 1980s, the shop’s primary focus was building chassis for prewar Fords, along with a handful of complete street rod builds.

Jeremy, Phil and their father Neal teamed up to purchase Roadster Shop in 2004. Under their vision, it has grown exponentially in size and scope. The business engineers and sells custom chassis and suspensions found under some of the top hot rods in the country. The elite coachbuilding enterprise has built some of the most sophisticated, trendsetting show vehicles in the world.

“Our partnership with The Aeromotive Group gives us the opportunity to fuel accelerated growth and supercharge our expansion,” said Jeremy Gerber, co-owner of Roadster Shop. “Over the past 20 years, we’ve become a household name in high performance hot rods, muscle cars and trucks. Phil and I are very excited about the future here at Roadster Shop.”

Based in a suburb of Chicago, Roadster Shop has two facilities with full chassis production, metal fabrication, and vehicle construction, along with a paint and body department. Their eye for design, craftsmanship, and attention to detail has earned many top awards and recognition in major media outlets.

“I look forward to writing the next chapter in Roadster Shop history with our partners at The Aeromotive Group,” said Phil Gerber, co-owner of Roadster Shop. “It’s thrilling to have deeper resources to build the ultimate custom vehicles and imagine new categories, parts and services. And we’ll have greater capabilities to market Roadster Shop as the ultimate automotive lifestyle brand globally.”

Aeromotive has been synonymous with innovation, passion and performance at the highest levels for decades. The group includes top names in the industry:

Aeromotive Fuel Systems

Waterman Racing Components

JBA Performance Exhaust

Doug’s Headers

Patriot Exhaust

Taylor Cable

PerTronix Ignition Products

Compu-Fire

Spyke

“Jeremy and Phil have been an incredible source of innovation and disruption for the industry,” said Potdevin. “I can’t wait to see what our collaboration brings to car enthusiasts around the world.”

ABOUT ROADSTER SHOP

Roadster Shop is a custom vehicle and chassis manufacturer located in Mundelein, Illinois. For over 25 years, Roadster Shop has been building the finest vehicles and chassis for street and performance driving. They strive to push the envelope and craft something elevated from the competition. With in-house machine, body and paint shops, as well as design and engineering teams utilizing technologies like laser 3D printing, Roadster Shop handles every aspect of a car or chassis build from development to prototyping to production. For more information, visit www.roadstershop.com.

ABOUT THE AEROMOTIVE GROUP

The Aeromotive Group houses the automotive aftermarket’s top shelf manufacturers of performance products including Aeromotive Fuel Systems, Waterman Racing Components, PerTronix Ignition Products, Taylor Cable Products, JBA Performance Exhaust, Doug’s Headers, Patriot Exhaust, Compu-Fire performance products and Spyke motorcycle products. From hot rods to muscle cars, late-model cars, trucks, motorcycles and professional race teams, The Aeromotive Group’s industry savvy and product expertise provide spark, horsepower, sound, and unrivaled performance for enthusiasts of classic to modern vehicles. For more information please visit Aeromotiveinc.com and Pertronixbrands.com.