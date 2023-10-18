Southern California-based Moleaer Helps Spain Growers Improve Water Utilization With Expansion of its Patented Nanobubble Technology

ALMERÍA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moleaer, the pioneer and global leader in nanobubble technology, will inaugurate a new production facility in Almería, Spain, to offer its patented technology and solutions to local greenhouses and farms, as well as customers across Europe. Moleaer has joined forces with Spain’s leading organic producer, BS Nature, to expand access to Moleaer’s nanobubble technology across one of Europe’s most important agriculture regions. The Company’s innovative nanobubble technology helps growers improve water utilization, lower costs and increase crop yields.

Moleaer and BS Nature share a vision rooted in addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change, including drought and rising temperatures, which significantly impact crop yields. Earlier this year, water levels in the reservoirs in Spain’s most important food-exporting region, Andalusia, were reported to be down 70%, worsening conditions for all growers1. Moleaer's groundbreaking technology offers a sustainable and cost-effective solution to these challenges, bolstering irrigation efficiency while reducing resource inputs to help farmers address growing food demand in Europe.

With nearly 1,000 installations in greenhouses and on farms worldwide, Moleaer's proven technology cost-effectively enriches irrigation water with oxygen nanobubbles to elevate dissolved oxygen levels. This results in enhanced plant health and increased yields, even in the face of extreme high temperatures. Furthermore, the nanobubbles produced by Moleaer’s generators eliminate biofilm in the dripline emitters, help prevent root disease, reduce algae, and optimize root absorption of water and nutrients.

New Assembly and Service Facility

Moleaer's newest production facility is located in Almería, home to one of the largest concentrations of greenhouses in Europe. Almería’s greenhouses produce an estimated 2.5 million and 3.5 million tons of fruits and vegetables per year2. The Company’s latest nanobubble generator, INDALO™, is designed to withstand the unique climatic conditions of southern Spain. Utilizing patented gas-to-liquid injection technology, INDALO™ generates trillions of nanobubbles that supersaturate water with oxygen more efficiently and cost-effectively than any other method available.

The efficacy of this technology has been validated in four independent studies sponsored by BS Nature, all of which documented improvements in water quality that consistently translated into higher yields and superior fruit quality. These outcomes were achieved without increased resource inputs or chemical applications, such as fertilizers and hydrogen peroxide. Multiple research institutions and universities across the United States, Europe, and Latin America have corroborated these transformative results. Recent findings include:

16.2% yield increase in cucumbers with Fundación Cajamar, a leading institution and research center in the agriculture sector in Spain.

9.7% increase in total production of tomatoes with Agrocolor, a leading organization in agri-food audits and certifications that has its own department for research, development and testing.

10.5% increase in total weight in cucumbers with Tecnova, an innovation and technology development company that works with more than 300 customers in agribusiness.

13% increased yield in cucumbers with University of Almería.

Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer, stated, "Almería holds a vital position in Spain’s and Europe's food production landscape. Through our collaboration with BS Nature and the establishment of our own assembly and service facility in Spain, Moleaer is poised to expand access to nanobubble technology directly to our customers. We are excited about the rapid nanobubble technology adoption in Spain and its surrounding regions."

Francisco Belmonte, President of BioSabor – parent company of BS Nature – echoed this sentiment, remarking, "The inauguration of this facility in Andalusia marks a significant milestone in the deepening collaboration between Moleaer and BS Nature. Together, we are committed to providing profitable and efficient solutions to the challenges faced by local farmers, aligning with the demands of the European market. At BS Nature, we remain committed in our dedication to embracing innovative technologies, always striving for continuous improvement in all aspects of our operations."

Moleaer will hold an inauguration celebration event at the new facility on October 20, 2023.

About Moleaer

Moleaer™ is the global leader in nanobubble technology with a mission to do more using less water. By deploying the power of nanobubbles, the company enhances and improves the performance and productivity of many of the world’s most critical industrial processes. Its proprietary nanobubble technology unlocks the power of water to help farmers grow more food, empowers businesses to manage water more effectively and efficiently, and restores aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals.

Moleaer has deployed more than 2,500 nanobubble generator installations in more than 55 countries. The generators inject nanobubbles ― 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt ― that supersaturate the water with oxygen or other gases, form mild oxidants for disinfection, and increase water’s ability to permeate soil and rock. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest oxygen transfer rate in the industry at >85% and is a cost-effective, chemical-free solution proven to increase sustainable food production through better plant health and heat tolerance, reduce the use of chemicals across water-based industrial processes including the food value chain, restore aquatic ecosystems, and improve natural resource recovery.

For more information: http://www.moleaer.com or https://www.moleaer.com/es/

About BS Nature

BS Nature was founded in 2012, based on organic and sustainable agriculture. We rely on technology to obtain maximum performance, saving water consumption.

We are committed to organic farming as the most sustainable model: for its respect for the environment, for its commitment to safer and healthier food, and for its positive impact on the economy, in coherence with our business culture and way of doing business, which is reflected throughout our value chain. We are in a constant search for differentiation based on innovation, as a company committed to the environment, health and sustainability, being distributors of oxygen injection technology through Nanobubbles.

We are aware that water resources in our production area are limited, and agriculture being the main cause of consumption of this precious resource in Spain, for BS Nature it is essential to optimize its use and reduce its pollution. Thus, we have implemented different techniques for the management of water resources that allow them to be optimized; Drip irrigation, the use of irrigation communities to obtain desalinated water, the collection of rainwater and the sanding cultivation system, allow us to obtain the necessary water resources for our farms without compromising the environment that surrounds us.

For more information: http://tecnologiananoburbujas.com/

1 Drought Will Cause Crop Failures in Spain, Farmers Warn (usnews.com)

2 Almería’s Sea of Greenhouses (nasa.gov)