CS Hudson Integrates American Project and Repair to Further Enhance Its Facilities Management Capabilities

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CS Hudson, a leading interior services facilities maintenance firm and a subsidiary of Orion Group company, today announced its successful integration of American Project and Repair (AP&R), a Michigan-based building maintenance services company. This strategic move further bolsters CS Hudson’s client portfolio and talent pool, marking its first integration and milestone since partnering with Orion Group in May 2023.

The relationship means that AP&R clients gain direct access to CS Hudson's extensive industry expertise, diverse capabilities and unmatched commitment to service excellence. The integration has resulted in significant growth and strengthened customer relationships, with more than 50% of AP&R’s clients having already enhanced their current service offerings through the partnership with CS Hudson.

"Incorporating AP&R’s robust customer base into our diverse portfolio underscores CS Hudson’s commitment to driving organic growth through forming intentional partnerships that deliver enhanced value from our best-in-class service offerings,” said Joseph Scaretta, Co-CEO of CS Hudson. “CS Hudson is honored to carry forward AP&R’s guiding principle of ‘We expect more’ as we strive to deliver exceptional results and remain at the forefront of the facilities industry.”

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Joseph Scaretta and Moses Carrasco, CS Hudson is renowned for building strong relationships with national, multi-site customers across the U.S. Its comprehensive range of facility maintenance services provide end-to-end solutions and serves a prestigious client roster, ranging from Fortune 500 giants to emerging brands. The company recently entered a new venture with Orion Group, a commercial and industrial field services firm backed by Alpine Investors, as part of its strategy to fuel the next chapter of its growth.

An Orion Group company since 2022, AP&R brings over two decades of experience in facilities maintenance across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and is celebrating its 25th year of service this month. The firm’s extensive network boasts over 10,000 licensed technicians, vendors and contractors specializing in building, expanding and maintaining facilities across various industries, including healthcare, banking, retail and restaurants. Now fully integrated into CS Hudson, the company is able to provide its customer base with even more value-added solutions and enhanced maintenance, trade and renovation services.

CS Hudson has earned an impressive reputation for operational excellence, fostering strong client and vendor partnerships while garnering numerous industry awards for its commitment to quality and social responsibility. This latest growth solidifies its status as a trusted partner for facility management solutions, offering clients a single, reliable resource for all service needs.

“Our effective and seamless work to bring AP&R into the fold at CS Hudson has significantly expanded our depth of talent with the addition of several key team members,” added Moses Carrasco, Co-CEO of CS Hudson. “We’re proud to have meticulously engineered every step of the process to ensure maximized operational proficiencies paired with swift and successful client access to our newly unified and expanded services."

For more information, visit www.cs-hudson.com/.

ABOUT CS HUDSON: CS Hudson provides innovative facilities, project and program management services for clients with dispersed portfolios in all commercial sectors. As a trusted advisor, the company strives to change the way multi-site portfolios are managed by offering customer-centric, solutions-driven, and dependable services. CS Hudson prides itself on building long-term relationships based on integrity, respect and a genuine commitment to exceeding client expectations. To learn more, visit: https://www.cs-hudson.com/.

ABOUT AMERICAN PROJECT & REPAIR: American Project and Repair (AP&R) was founded in 1998 by Ted Mastrucci who wanted to build a strong facilities maintenance solution capable of creating a safe and comfortable work environment for its local customers while ensuring fair and equitable treatment for service partners. Mastrucci also wanted to duplicate this reliability across the country so that his clients could streamline their businesses. Over the last 25 years, AP&R has built deep relationships with customers and service partners alike and has developed a nationwide network of licensed experts from a variety of trades, available on demand for facilities maintenance. AP&R’s motto is: “We Expect More.”