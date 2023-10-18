David's Bridal Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Take the Company to New Heights and Make More Dreams Happen

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--David's Bridal, LLC (“David’s” or “the Company”), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced the promotions of key leaders following a successful transaction between David’s and CION Investment Corporation. With a team built on the singular premise to make dreams happen, Kelly Cook will now serve as President, Brand, Technology, and Finance, Nancy Viall will now serve as President, Merchandising and Supply Chain, Bob Walker will now serve as Chief Operating Officer, Rob Cooper will now serve as Chief Financial Officer, and Andrea Dauphinee will now serve as Chief Resources Officer.

“ Brides turn to us during one of the most important moments of their lives, and our incredible leadership team ensures our organization is ready to meet our customers’ every need. Kelly, Nancy, Bob, Rob, and Andrea are exceptional leaders with the strategic acumen to guide David’s into its next era of success,” said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. " They have played key roles throughout the past few years, helping us navigate the pandemic, its aftereffects, and positioning us for the future as we continue to help make dreams come true.”

Kelly Cook joined David’s Bridal in 2019 to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & IT Officer. She has been promoted to President, Brand, Technology, and Finance, reporting to Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer. Cook will retain ownership of the Marketing and Technology functions and will assume responsibility for the Finance organization. Cook is a proven leader, with over two decades of marketing and e-commerce experience. She has a strong understanding of the customer, deep technical expertise in digital transformation and IT, and a talent in building brands.

Nancy Viall joined David’s Bridal in 2020 to serve as Chief Merchandising, Design, and Inventory Management Officer. She has been promoted to President, Merchandising and Supply Chain, reporting directly to Marcum. Viall will retain ownership of the Merchandising and Product Development functions, and will assume the responsibility for Supply Chain, including the operation of distribution centers. Viall has a strong record of delivering sustainable profitable growth in various channels and has demonstrated success in building and repositioning iconic brands while identifying and executing powerful omnichannel merchandising strategies.

Bob Walker joined David’s Bridal in 2019 to serve as Chief Retail Officer. He has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Marcum. Walker will maintain leadership of the Field Sales team and Store Operations, continuing and expanding his focus on customer experience with the addition of the contact center as the extended arm of the Field Customer Service and Sales team. He will assume the responsibility of running Real Estate and Loss Prevention as well. Walker’s experience spans all aspects of retail operations, commercial, and consumer services across numerous segments, including consumer electronics, home furnishings, entertainment, real estate, and more.

Rob Cooper joined David’s Bridal in 2006, working in the Financial Planning and Analysis function. He has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting directly to Cook. Cooper has over 25 years’ experience in retail and after several years participating in executive leadership team strategy meetings and interacting with the Board, lenders, and investors, Cooper is ready to step up and take on this additional responsibility. He will lead the Finance team and become a member of the Executive Leadership Team in this capacity. Cooper assumes the role from departed CFO Charles Lockyer who moved on from the organization.

Andrea Dauphinee joined David’s Bridal in 2018 to serve as Senior Vice President Human Resources. She will now serve as Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting directly to Marcum, and will continue to lead the People function at David’s Bridal. Dauphinee has diversified human resources experiences that allow for strategic solutions and transformations, increasing engagement and productivity to exceed financial goals.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. We believe everyone deserves to have the dress of their dreams regardless of style, preference, shape, size, or budget. As Dream Makers, we are kind, enthusiastic, and bold. We live to serve her, and it is our mission to help anyone, and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David’s Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions which serve her including Pearl by David’s, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David’s also launched the industry’s only loyalty program Bridal Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with over 2 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos, Diamond Nexus, and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon. With more than 190 stores located across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. David’s recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David’s Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.