Tetra Tech Wins $450 Million EPA Environmental Restoration Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Company a $450 million, multiple-award contract to accelerate environmental clean-up of contaminated sediment sites in the Great Lakes region to reduce risk to human health and the environment.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical support services to EPA Region 5 and the Great Lakes National Program Office to assess the extent of contamination and support the development, evaluation, and selection of remedial and habitat restoration strategies. Our engineers and scientists will use our Leading with Science® approach to develop site assessments and feasibility studies, collect and analyze data, and design innovative solutions to promote sustainable ecosystems at a watershed scale.

“Tetra Tech has supported EPA’s environmental programs in the Great Lakes for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Our work applying innovative technologies to remediate contaminated sites and restore coastal areas throughout the Great Lakes Basin is part of our commitment to improve 1 billion lives through our projects by 2030.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

