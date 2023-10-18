Simone Biles and Her French Bulldogs Team Up with Nulo on National Campaign to “Fuel Incredible” Moments

Simone Biles and her French Bulldogs team up with Nulo pet food on a new national campaign to "Fuel Incredible" moments. The campaign celebrates the special bond between parents and their pets and highlights Nulo’s mission to fuel a pet nutrition upgrade. Biles will front the campaign in her role as the newest ambassador for the Nulo brand.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, pet nutrition brand Nulo launched “Fuel Incredible,” its first national campaign, led by adoring pet parent and gold medalist Simone Biles and her French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo. “Fuel Incredible” celebrates the special bond between parents and their pets and highlights Nulo’s mission to fuel a pet nutrition upgrade. Biles will front the campaign in her role as the newest ambassador for the Nulo brand.

Embracing the notion that elite athletes understand the benefits of premium nutrition, Nulo’s “Fuel Incredible” campaign aims to inspire and educate health-conscious pet parents by revealing the reasons why some of the world’s most nutritionally-focused humans choose Nulo. By featuring athletes who are at the top of their game, the campaign reinforces that Nulo offers nothing-but-the-best for pets, vetted by those who know the power of world-class fuel.

“Pets rely on us to make the best decisions for their health and happiness, including what we choose to put into their bowl every day,” said Biles. “As an athlete, I’ve come to appreciate the importance of fueling my body with the right nutrition, and I feel the same way when it comes to feeding my dogs, Lilo and Rambo. I’m so thankful to fuel my dogs with Nulo’s healthy offerings that are high in meat proteins like lamb, turkey and salmon. And best yet – Lilo and Rambo absolutely love the way it tastes!”

"We are honored to have an exceptional human being and pet advocate like Simone join our ambassador roster to lead the ‘Fuel Incredible’ campaign,” said Michael Landa, Nulo’s Founder & CEO. “Not only is Simone a shining example of nutritional excellence, but her focus on personal growth and her commitment to making a difference in the lives of dogs and cats exemplifies what this campaign represents – a passion to provide pets the next-level fuel to make every walk, run, hike and jump the very best it can be!”

As the brand’s most expansive campaign to date, “Fuel Incredible” will appear across a variety of dynamic media channels, including social, digital, CTV, out-of-home and digital-out-of-home. The new effort builds on the brand’s history with athlete pet parents.

As part of the brand’s purpose-driven mission to bring the best nutrition to every dog and cat, Nulo supports extraordinary organizations, including search and rescue units like the Arizona Search Dogs and the Jackson Hole Avalanche Dogs.

Nulo is available at Independent Pet Retailers, PetSmart and Petco stores nationwide as well as online at Chewy and Amazon. For more information on Nulo, Simone, Lilo & Rambo, go to nulo.com or visit @NuloPetFood on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT NULO: Nulo believes that inside our best friend lives an incredible canine or feline athlete. The innovative pet nutrition brand has brought the widest assortment of ultra-premium food formats to more than 6,000 pet specialty retailers across the U.S. as well as online at Amazon and Chewy.com, ensuring that more pets are benefiting from the best functional ingredients for supporting digestive and immune health, skin and coat, mobility and a healthy weight. As one of Forbes Magazine’s “Most Innovative Retail Brands,” Nulo’s range of culinary options (ultra-premium kibble, freeze-dried raw, meat pouches, toppers, bone broth, supplements and more) are high in animal-based proteins, lower in carbs, and scientifically developed to help pets keep up with us for years to come. Nulo enthusiasts include Olympic icons, CrossFit champions, Spartan racers, and world-renowned Pet Therapy and Search and Rescue organizations. Nulo was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, TX. www.nulo.com