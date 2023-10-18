SodexoMagic Announces Partnership with SalusCare to Provide Dining, Environmental and Facilities Management Services

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SodexoMagic, the joint venture between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Sodexo, Inc., has announced its new partnership with SalusCare, the largest nonprofit mental health and substance abuse treatment agency in Southwest Florida. With this win, SodexoMagic will provide foodservice, environmental services and facilities management to the SalusCare community with approximately 19 SodexoMagic employees for a contract of five years.

“SodexoMagic continues to increase our presence in the Florida,” said Charles Johnson, SodexoMagic President. “We’re proud to bring our expertise to the area and we’re excited to serve the SalusCare community.”

SodexoMagic will elevate patient residential dining experiences by sourcing local ingredients, introducing international cuisines and scheduling engaging programs at the Evans and Colonial campuses and the Transitional Living Campus (TLC). SodexoMagic will also provide customized programs that promote health and safety for both current and future residents and staff. Facilities services will be provided at Evans and Colonial campuses, TLC and the Vince Smith Center. Environmental services will be provided at the Landmark Campus the Cape Coral when it reopens.

“SodexoMagic has access to many technology tools that will help us with efficiency,” said Michelle Sutherland, SalusCare executive administrator and director of outsourced operations. “We will have access to their work order system for facilities, a formal preventative maintenance schedule and accurate, detailed food inventory systems.”

For SodexoMagic, “It’s an honor to be chosen as a partner based on our quality service, commitment to resident satisfaction and focus on fiscal responsibility,” said Robbi Stiell, SodexoMagic Vice President of Business Development and Community Engagement.

About SodexoMagic

SodexoMagic was founded in 2006 between Sodexo and NBA Hall of Famer, Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Mr. Johnson knows what it takes to motivate and create a winning team that always strives to overdeliver to our customers. SodexoMagic is committed to making communities better. With 6,500+ employees (72% diverse) we serve consumers at more than 1,700 sites in corporate, healthcare, universities, K-12 schools and aviation. SodexoMagic is a best-in-class food and facilities management provider offering either stand alone, or integrated solutions for major corporations, and institutions, including K-12 schools and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

About SalusCare

SalusCare is a Fort Myers-based, not-for-profit mental health and substance abuse service provider incorporated in 2013 after the merger of Lee Mental Health Center and Southwest Florida Addiction Services (SWFAS) to ultimately improve care for children and adults by utilizing one seamless system of care. “Salus” means health, prosperity and safety, reflecting the focus of the organization. SalusCare has six locations with more than 350 employees throughout Southwest Florida, bringing hope and recovery to nearly 16,000 adults and children each year. All substance abuse programs and most mental health services are accredited by CARF International, an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. For information, visit saluscareflorida.org or call 239-275-3222.