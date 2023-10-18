Igloo Drinkware Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Igloo Products Corp. announced today that its 16 Oz Flip ‘n’ Sip Tumbler was recognized in the Good Housekeeping (GH) 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards for “Versatile Tumbler” in the Coffee & Espresso Makers category. The full list of GH’s 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Award winners can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/kitchengearawards2023.

“We meticulously innovated our Drinkware Collection with user-friendly design details, so it is an incredible honor to have our team’s hard work recognized by Good Housekeeping with our 16 Oz Flip ‘n’ Sip Tumbler winning one of their 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards,” stated Jeff Diamond, Igloo’s Head of Mobile Cooling Products.

Igloo’s thoughtfully designed 16 Oz Flip ‘n’ Sip Tumbler is one of many styles available in the Igloo Drinkware Collection, ranging in size (12–80 ounces), color and lid type (which are leakproof and interchangeable). Each tumbler and bottle is made with vacuum-insulated stainless steel for advanced temperature retention alongside a wide array of other drinker-friendly features.

For more details about Igloo’s extensive stainless steel Drinkware Collection, please check out igloocoolers.com/aboutdrinkware.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.