MANSCAPED® Launches The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra Electric Groin and Body Hair Trimmer

Equipped with one blade to trim and one blade to shave, we’re delivering your closest and most comfortable grooming experience yet.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meet the new gold standard of groin grooming. Today, the global men’s grooming company and leading lifestyle consumer brand, MANSCAPED®, announces the launch of The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra. This next-generation electric groin and body hair trimmer is a male grooming marvel, packed with premium upgrades and elevated features that deliver an unrivaled personal care experience.

“As the pioneer of below-the-waist grooming, trusted by more than nine million men worldwide for all their grooming needs, we continually push ourselves to innovate, design, and develop the very best tools for the job,” said Paul Tran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MANSCAPED. “The cutting-edge device is meticulously crafted for precision and comfort – two qualities that are paramount when grooming sensitive areas. Obsessed with product aesthetics as much as performance, we’re especially excited by the tool’s sophisticated yet intuitive design and one-of-a-kind packaging. And we know our customers will be, too.”

This revolutionary iteration of the brand’s marquee product is a cut above the rest. It comes equipped with an interchangeable dual-head system designed to provide a flawlessly precise and effortlessly smooth skin-close shave. The two-step process allows for a fully customizable trimming experience to help men achieve their ideal length and look when grooming their body hair. First, use the updated SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade, now featuring a metal blade guard for durability and longer, wider, and rounded teeth to cut hair in a single stroke. Then follow with the SkinSafe™ Foil Blade if you’re wanting an ultra-smooth finish.

Our Proven Features:

SkinSafe™ technology* to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts

Powerful 7,700 RPM motor with QuietStroke ® technology

technology Waterproof** for wet or dry use and easy clean up

New Enhancements:

Next generation, dual SkinSafe™ blade heads: SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade to take a little off the top SkinSafe™ Foil Blade to go smooth

Dual USB-C and wireless Qi charging options

Dual temperature LED spotlight to better illuminate different skin tones

Constant RPMs help reduce the risk of pulling from the blade slowing down due to a low-charged battery

Up to 60-minute runtime 700mA Li-ion battery

Ten-minute quick charge option

Tri-level LED low battery indicator

Separate travel lock button to reduce accidental powering of device

Three length setting combs with options from 1.4 to 12mm

Travel pouch for grooming on the go

A perfect companion to The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra, and an important component to the below-the-waist grooming routine, The Crop Soother™ ball aftershave lotion is the latest formulation to join the MANSCAPED collection. This post-shave treatment features colloidal oats, shea butter, and cocoa seed butter to hydrate, soothe, and help reduce skin irritation after a close shave. As part of today’s launch, MANSCAPED will rollout refreshed versions of its best-selling bundles, The Perfect Package, The Performance Package, and The Platinum Package that will now feature The Crop Soother aftershave lotion and The Lawn Mower 5.0 – just in time for the holiday gifting season.

Available now in the United States and Canada, with further international availability to commence next month, consumers can purchase The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra on manscaped.com and Amazon for $109.99 USD and $149.99 CAD. Retail rollout will follow the online launches soon.

Tough on hair, smooth on skin, and dependable until the last stroke – what more could you ask for when manicuring your manliness? Get down to your business with The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra.

* SkinSafe™ Technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over nine million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The MANSCAPED collection is available globally in 39 countries via direct-to-consumer and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target®, Best Buy, Macy’s, Walgreens, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Moores in Canada, Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, Boots in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Tesco and Harvey Norman in Ireland. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.