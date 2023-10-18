Navitus Health Solutions Partners with Noom for Work to Provide Comprehensive Metabolic and Stress Management Solution

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus Health Solutions announced today a partnership with Noom’s enterprise unit, Noom for Work, to manage weight loss and stress by delivering three preventive health programs for Navitus clients and their members: Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, and Noom Mood. These programs are also available for clients of EpiphanyRx, Navitus’ in-house solution for emerging market employers.

Powered by psychology, Noom’s evidence-based programs pair a behavior change curriculum with human coaching and peer support to help members uncover the why behind their habits and how to change them. " We’re extremely proud to partner with an innovative organization like Navitus that recognizes the need for an integrated physical and mental health solution to reverse the obesity trend, prevent type 2 diabetes, and reduce stress, ultimately lowering health costs for their plan sponsors and members," says Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom.

Employers are increasingly seeking opportunities to provide cost-saving, effective weight management programs, amid the singular attention on expensive medications, as well as integrated stress management programs that improve the lives of their employees. The collaboration between Navitus and Noom for Work aims to proactively address the long-term health and cost impacts of pre-obesity, pre-diabetes, and stress.

“ We are excited to partner with Noom for Work and empower employers and their members with the tools for developing sustainable, healthy habits,” says Laura Jester, Vice President, Clinical Services at Navitus. “ Our 20 years of experience in providing cost-saving medication management extends beyond the pharmacy counter, and this partnership furthers our comprehensive approach to affordable, people-centered health care.”

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, was founded in 2003 as an alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit management (PBM) models. Navitus approaches pharmacy services differently. We are purpose-driven to help humans and committed to removing cost from the drug supply chain to make medications more affordable for the people who need them. We proudly serve over 11 million people through more than 1,000 plan sponsor and health plan client relationships. Our transparent, fully pass-through model enables clients to achieve their goals and drive desired health and financial outcomes. To learn more about Navitus, visit navitus.com.

About Noom

Noom is a digital healthcare company that connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to build healthy habits and promote better living. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work, Quartz’s Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology.