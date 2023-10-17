Radiology Associates of Keene Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Services

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Radiology Associates of Keene in Keene, NH to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Radiology Associates of Keene including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

According to Dr. Paul Koutras, President of Radiology Associates of Keene, “There were several attributes we searched for in a revenue cycle partner including an expertise in radiology, an experienced and tenured team, and an impeccable record of customer satisfaction. Our search ended with HAP because their team had all those critical elements and more. We look forward to working with them as our revenue cycle partner.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, said, “It is important that we continue to grow and evolve our services as the healthcare environment changes and the needs of our clients change with it. We are excited to expand our presence in New England with the addition of Radiology Associates of Keene and welcome this new partnership.”

HAP’s Operations Center of Excellence is located in Portsmouth, NH and they serve many clients in the New England region.

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com