EduTutorVA Partners with Littera Education to Support High-Impact Tutoring in ALL IN VA Program

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EduTutorVA has chosen the Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS) from Littera Education to support its work delivering high-impact tutoring to Virginia students through the ALL IN VA program. The Virginia-based nonprofit will utilize the Littera TMS to manage and monitor its research-based, high-dosage tutoring programs in math and reading in grades 3-8.

ALL IN VA is allocating a minimum of $150,000 to each school division to help students recover from learning loss. The program includes a statewide tutoring initiative that will provide high-dosage tutoring to students who received a score of low proficient or not proficient on their 2023 Standards of Learning (SOL) tests.

“We’re expanding rapidly in our mission to nurture the teacher pipeline while supporting students across Virginia with quality, high-dosage tutoring,” said Meredith Fortner, Executive Director of EduTutorVA. “The TMS aligns with best practices in high-dosage tutoring, so it’s a great fit for us. It also makes it easy to monitor program implementation and progress to meet district accountability requirements.”

The Littera TMS connects students, tutors, data, and curriculum into one centralized system. It dramatically reduces time spent on administrative tasks associated with tutoring by automating scheduling, tutor-student matching, program management, and reporting. It includes a secure, engaging Littera Virtual Classroom with live audio/video and an interactive whiteboard. The Littera TMS also provides real-time data and reporting to monitor feedback, skills progression, and attendance at the session, program, district, and state levels.

“We’re excited to partner with EduTutorVA as they scale their targeted support to students,” said Justin Serrano, CEO of Littera. "The TMS will help them more easily design and deliver high-dosage tutoring support for school divisions so they can get their programs up and running quickly.”

About EduTutorVA

EduTutorVA pairs college education majors from 14 colleges and universities across Virginia with students in grades 3-8 for virtual high-impact tutoring. Students receive consistent support from a college tutor for a school year and tutors receive a positive introduction to the teaching profession. www.edututorva.org

About Littera

Littera customizes high-impact tutoring for K-12 divisions by supporting any student, subject, schedule, or staffing model. With our virtual tutors, curriculum partners, and the Littera Tutoring Management System, we’re able to meet all program requirements for ALL IN VA. For information, visit market.litteraeducation.com/allinva.