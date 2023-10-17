Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Joins Biosimilars Forum

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meitheal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Meitheal”), a fully integrated generic injectables company based in Chicago, today announced it has joined the Biosimilars Forum, a growing coalition of companies that work together to make safe, effective and lower-cost biosimilars accessible to the patients that need them.

“As a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, Meitheal is thrilled to join the Biosimilars Forum,” said Tom Shea, CEO of Meitheal. “The creation of a sustainable and competitive marketplace for biosimilars has the potential to improve patient access, increase treatment options, and generate savings and efficiencies.”

Biosimilars have the potential to save billions of dollars in U.S. health care spending — but this potential can only be fully harnessed if they are included on formularies. The Biosimilars Forum, a coalition of companies with the most significant biosimilars development portfolios in the U.S. and globally, is actively working to advance biosimilars in the U.S., with the ultimate goals of broadening access, enhancing availability and improving healthcare outcomes.

“The Forum’s Board of Directors and I are delighted that Meitheal is joining our organization at the most critical juncture in the U.S. biosimilar industry’s history,” said Juliana M. Reed, Executive Director of the Biosimilars Forum. “The Biosimilars Forum is committed to fostering a competitive marketplace that enables safe, effective and lower-cost biosimilars to thrive.”

Meitheal’s corporate purpose is to simplify access to life changing medicine, for good. The organization was designed to have unique partnerships offering end-to-end capabilities allowing Meitheal to move quickly when opportunities arise — a true differentiator compared to its competitors. In September, through its parent company, Hong Kong King-Friend Industry, Co., Ltd., Meitheal followed through on that purpose with an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize three insulin biosimilars — insulin aspart, insulin lispro, and insulin glargine — in the U.S. to increase treatment options and solve challenges for people living with diabetes.

“We look forward to working together with the Biosimilars Forum to create significant savings for the U.S. healthcare system and increase access to life-saving treatments,” said Shea.

ABOUT MEITHEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Founded in 2017 and based in Chicago, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals is focused on the development and commercialization of generic injectable medications and, as of 2022, has expanded its focus to include fertility, biologic, and biosimilar products. Meitheal currently markets over 50 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products across numerous therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, oncolytics, intensive care, and fertility. As of the end of June 2023, Meitheal, directly or through its partners, has over 20 products in the research and development phase, 21 products planned for launch in 2023, and an additional 20 products under review by the FDA. Meitheal’s mission is to provide easy access to fairly priced products through robust manufacturing, consistent supply, and rapid response to our customers’ needs. Ranked among the top 100 Crain’s Best Places to Work in Chicago, Meitheal emulates the traditional Irish guiding principle we are named for — Meitheal (Mee·hall): working together toward a common goal, for the greater good.

About the Biosimilars Forum

The Biosimilars Forum is a nonprofit organization working to advance biosimilars in the United States with the goals of expanding access and availability and improving healthcare outcomes. Since its inception, the Forum has worked to expand the uptake of biosimilars throughout the healthcare system through policies that will increase access for patients and lower costs through increased competition. Forum members represent companies with the most significant U.S. biosimilars development portfolios.