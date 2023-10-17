Accenture Collaborates with SAP to Help Organizations Adopt Generative AI and Accelerate ERP Transformation in the Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with SAP to help organizations adopt generative AI across their core business processes. Together, the companies will create AI-enabled solutions and use cases that can enhance an organization’s investment in SAP® technology by improving business performance and employee productivity, accelerating time to value with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

Building on four decades of alliance partnership with SAP, Accenture will expand its capabilities in SAP Business AI technology and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to help clients power critical business processes in the cloud and enhance the way enterprise users interact with SAP applications. Accenture will also help enterprises leverage Joule®, SAP’s new natural-language generative AI copilot, to take the SAP software experience to the next level by fundamentally changing how business decisions are made.

“Accenture is helping clients across industries to responsibly use generative AI to reinvent businesses by transforming work, streamlining operations, enhancing customer experiences and driving sustainable growth,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive – Technology, Accenture. “Through our strengthened collaboration with SAP, we can help our clients leverage the transformative potential of generative AI to address complex and pressing business needs, unlocking their full potential.”

Building on Accenture’s $3 billion investment in AI and tapping into the Accenture Center for Advanced AI, Accenture will help clients discover the business requirements and opportunities of generative AI; conduct rapid, value-focused experiments to measure and show benefits; design and implement solutions, update operating models, and scale generative AI for transformational change across the organization. Specifically, Accenture is exploring new solutions and use cases across the following areas:

Leveraging generative AI to help accelerate the transition from legacy SAP ERP Central Component to SAP S/4HANA Cloud by auto generating code, documentation and test scripts;

Infusing generative AI into industry-specific applications running on SAP BTP to strengthen and help accelerate interoperability within an organization’s digital core;

Enhancing a digital twin use case based on supply chain management software from SAP, including a generative AI-enabled chatbot that suggests a solution in response to supply disruptions to minimize revenue impact; and

Extending and personalizing a digital-twin chatbot based on financial software from SAP to improve ad-hoc reporting and analysis performed by customer finance organizations.

“Generative AI offers a whole new world of opportunities for our customers. By deeply embedding SAP Business AI capabilities into our business processes and analytics built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), organizations can create AI-powered extensions and applications, enabling them to keep up with the fast pace of innovation and maintain the flexibility they need,” said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer, SAP SE. “Our partnership with Accenture allows us to bring SAP Business AI and SAP BTP together to create AI-enabled solutions and tools personalized to our customers’ needs to accelerate their realization of business value in the cloud.”

Accenture has already engaged with clients across industries to pilot generative AI solutions. For example, Accenture is working with an international wholesaler on an SAP financial transformation across more than 20 countries, integrating a generative AI-based translation solution using large language models (LLMs). Replacing the manual translation of internal documentation with an automated process has helped increase the speed and quality of translations.

A global life sciences company is working with Accenture to trial a generative AI-based chatbot that is integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud which can provide users with access to training videos, processes and documents with the ability to translate these materials into several languages. Accenture is also working with a metal and mining company on a transformation to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and is piloting generative AI application programing interfaces for code automation to deliver cloud-ready business applications, services and extensions faster and with less effort.

Drawing on its extensive experience helping organizations transform their businesses with SAP software, Accenture is infusing generative AI into the way it delivers solutions to clients to help compress transformation on SAP technology. Generative AI is helping Accenture teams accelerate and simplify the delivery of SAP software projects, getting to value faster.

For its finance organization, Accenture is combining SAP BTP with generative AI to support financial close activities each month. Chat notifications can concisely explain any key financial variances that require immediate attention, providing finance leadership with early alerts, customized to their role, helping them make informed decisions in a moment when time is at a premium.

