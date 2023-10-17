Jewel-Osco and Redbox Launch Pizza and a Movie Night Promotion

COS COB, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbox, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) company, today announced the launch of a promotion with Itasca, Illinois-based grocery retailer Jewel-Osco to offer consumers “Pizza and a Movie Night.” By buying a Signature Select pizza, consumers will receive a code at checkout that can be redeemed for a free movie rental at Redbox kiosks or digitally through the Redbox app, which is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Samsung, iOS, and Android.

The Pizza and a Movie Night promotion will have prominent signage in all 188 Jewel-Osco locations, on Redbox kiosk headers, and on rental screens. Redbox customers in the Chicagoland area will also receive email and push notifications about the promotion. The promotion will run through Thanksgiving, with free rental codes expiring in early December.

“The pairing of Signature Select pizza and Redbox movies is a perfect combination as it provides consumers a fun experience – something they are seeking more and more,” said Maura Gray, senior vice president of marketing for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The promotion is launching as the hit movie Barbie will be available in our kiosks on Blu-Ray Disc and DVD. Don’t be a Ken – enjoy some delicious pizza and watch some of the best movies on us.”

“Pizza and a movie go hand in hand,” said Mark Laryea, Jewel-Osco SVP of Merchandising and Marketing. “Customers will find a variety of Signature Select pizzas to choose from, which will make the movie night even more enjoyable.”

About Jewel-Osco

Locally great and nationally strong, Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by Albertsons Companies. The grocery and drug retailer has 188 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Iowa, and employs 31,000+ associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/JewelOsco, Twitter.com/JewelOsco, Instragam.com/JewelOsco, Pinterest.com/JewelOscopr and YouTube.com/JewelOsco.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 29,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries.

