The Dairy Alliance and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Forge a Strategic Partnership for Sweet Success

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dairy Alliance, a leader in the dairy industry in raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of milk, and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up premium and freshly made ice cream since 1945, teamed up to launch their first innovative flavor – Horchata Ice Cream. Following the successful launch that drove incremental sales for Handel’s, the CEOs of each organization discussed the importance of pioneering innovation across the dairy industry and showcasing the versatility and adaptability of dairy milk through ice cream.

With ice cream trends changing by season, The Dairy Alliance and Handel’s aligned to explore additional avenues of dairy milk innovation and discuss how to incorporate future trending flavors relevant and appealing to consumers.

“As we continue to pursue dairy milk innovation opportunities, The Dairy Alliance hopes to set a cohesive voice that spans the entire dairy industry, encompassing not only farmers and processors but also extending education to consumers. This effort aims to transition individuals from the ‘health seekers’ category to the enthusiastic ‘dairy lovers’ category,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “By partnering with Handel’s, we’ve been able to connect consumers to dairy farmers and provide an exceptional ice cream experience.”

The new Horchata flavor is available at all Handel's locations across 11 states. Guests can enjoy Horchata by the scoop, as a shake, sundae, pint or quart.

“With consumer preferences continuing to evolve, we’re bringing new ways to enjoy ice cream by collaborating with The Dairy Alliance to differentiate our brand,” said Rich Matherne, CEO for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Dairy Alliance who shares our unwavering dedication to fostering innovation and creating meaningful connections with our guests.”

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com. For more information about Handel's, visit https://handelsicecream.com/.

