Diligent Adds Microsoft 365 Integration, and Is Available in Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced the integration of Microsoft 365 with Diligent’s board and leadership collaboration solution. Diligent is available on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams.

Corporate secretaries, general counsels and other governance professionals now have the ability to upload Microsoft documents to Diligent Boards directly from Microsoft applications. Diligent’s intuitive user experience, combined with its robust integration with leading productivity tools, cuts meeting preparation time in half compared to competitive solutions, according to a Total Economic Impact™ of Diligent Board & Leadership Collaboration commissioned study, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Diligent.

Diligent’s Integration with Microsoft 365 addresses key pain points in board communication, allowing corporate secretaries to protect sensitive information within Diligent’s secure platform and reduce meeting preparation time, all while meeting stakeholders in the tools they already use. In addition to in-app editing and collaborating, users now have the ability to start a Microsoft 365 document directly within the application, so they can securely share information without sacrificing convenience or time.

"In an era of heightened cyber risk, using trusted and secure tools is critical at the board level,” said Adam Bailey, SVP and Global Head of Product at Diligent. “That’s why Diligent is compatible with the world’s leading third-party productivity, workflow and video conferencing vendors. We’re thrilled to add new Microsoft 365 capabilities – alongside existing complimentary integrations – to create one of the largest suites of integrations to make board meetings more convenient, secure and efficient.”

The Microsoft 365 integration adds to Diligent’s suite of more than 90 integrations. Other complementary integrations within Diligent’s board and leadership collaboration solution include:

Convenient file sharing — users can upload Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel to Diligent Boards directly from Microsoft applications, giving governance professionals the convenience of building board books with one of the most popular productivity platforms in the world.

Video conferencing — Customers benefit from integrations with Microsoft Teams along with other video conferencing platforms, giving them the flexibility to securely use the conferencing system that works best for them.

Electronic signatures— Through leading e-signature software integrations, Diligent’s boards and entities customers can efficiently and securely obtain signatures, written consent and document approval within one system of record.

“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use,” said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to have Diligent in the growing AppSource ecosystem, which now includes the Teams Store.”

Learn more about how Diligent’s industry-leading suite of integrations makes board meetings more secure and efficient here.

About Diligent

Diligent is a leading GRC SaaS company that gives organizations the tools and solutions they need to bring clarity to complex risk, elevate impactful insights and get ahead of a world that is constantly changing. With solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, Diligent empowers more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. No matter the challenge. Learn more at diligent.com.

