Tipico Selects PayNearMe’s MoneyLine™ Platform to Streamline Payment Operations and Increase Scalability

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayNearMe, provider of the modern and reliable payments platform designed to manage the complexities of iGaming and sports betting, today announced that Tipico, a leading global sports betting and iGaming operator, selected the MoneyLine™ platform to consolidate disparate deposit and withdrawal solutions onto a single platform.

Tipico has added cash and Cardless Cash at ATM, and switched its ACH, PayPal and Venmo integrations to the MoneyLine platform. This consolidation enables the operator to streamline operations, reduce expenses and upgrade its player experience by offering more payment choice for deposits and withdrawals.

“As our sportsbook expands and the market evolves, we need a scalable payments platform that allows us to deliver the seamless experience that our customers deserve,” said Adrian Vella, Tipico CEO. “The Moneyline platform was the obvious answer. The flexibility of the platform made it easy to integrate with our custom-built Player Account Management System. Through this partnership, we can future-proof the deposit and withdrawal experience by quickly and easily offering new tender types as they become available. With the single integration, we can significantly reduce the burden on our technical resources.”

In addition, Tipico will be able to leverage PayNearMe’s data-driven Insights dashboard to gain better visibility into the payment journey, allowing them to innovate and improve the customer experience.

“PayNearMe is thrilled to partner with Tipico to offer their players a full suite of deposit and payout options,” said Leighton Webb, Vice President and General Manager of iGaming and Sports Betting, PayNearMe. “Our MoneyLine platform is built from the ground up to service two complex and highly regulated industries—real-money gaming and payments. As a fintech company that understands the complexities of both markets, PayNearMe is well-equipped to tackle the unique challenges operators face as they enter new markets and seek to streamline operations, improve margins and increase customer loyalty and acquisition.”

Click here to book a demo of PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform is built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.

MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMeⓇ, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players. Player insights within the platform deliver a holistic view of key player and payment metrics.

PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013 and is currently active in 24 regulated gaming markets in the U.S. The company processes cash deposits for 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S. and 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators, including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

PayNearMe understands the importance of responsible gaming. We support our partners and affiliates in their effort to provide a safe environment that adheres to applicable responsible gaming requirements in the market.

PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at more than 60,000 retail locations in the U.S.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience for even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico places the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences, and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports. The platform hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.