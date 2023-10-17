HALO Precision Diagnostics Collaborating with Bayer to Advance Contrast-Enhanced MRI

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HALO Precision Diagnostics (“HALO”), a leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics, today announced a collaboration with Bayer, ​​a global leader in radiology, to join QUANTI, Bayer’s Phase III clinical development program for gadoquatrane.

Bayer initiated the QUANTI studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of gadoquatrane, an investigational gadolinium-based contrast agent, in MRI. Contrast-enhanced MRI plays a key role in the healthcare continuum, providing a radiation-free imaging method to obtain detailed images of the body.

HALO’s Indian Wells, California Innovation Center is one of Bayer’s first QUANTI partner sites globally and recently became the first to include a pediatric participant into the gadoquatrane development program.

“Our partnership with Bayer is the latest example of HALO leading the way when it comes to advancements supporting early disease detection,” said Bernadette Greenwood, chief research officer, HALO. “We are grateful to Bayer for its partnership and the opportunity to potentially impact the diagnostic pathway for patients.”

The QUANTI clinical development program consists of three clinical trials:

QUANTI CNS evaluates the efficacy and safety of gadoquatrane in adults with known or highly suspected pathologies of the central nervous system undergoing a contrast-enhanced MRI.

QUANTI OBR investigates the safety and efficacy of gadoquatrane in contrast-enhanced MRI of all other body regions, such as head and neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and extremities.

QUANTI PEDS assesses the pharmacokinetics and safety of gadoquatrane in children aged 0-18 years undergoing contrast-enhanced MRI.

Across the three studies, the QUANTI clinical development program expects to enroll 800 patients across 17 countries.

“We perpetually aim to develop health care innovations that support patients and doctors managing health conditions,” said Marta Santiuste, R&D Clinical Development Head, Radiology at Bayer. “We’re very encouraged by the progress of our QUANTI development program and value HALO’s continued partnership and contributions.”

HALO, through a growing network of owned and partner clinics and the company’s proprietary precision diagnostics platform, integrates advanced imaging with molecular diagnostics to deliver comprehensive clinical insights for early disease detection and treatment. The company has clinically validated care pathways for prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cardiovascular disease, as well as plans for neurodegenerative and other life-threatening diseases.

About HALO Precision Diagnostics

HALO Precision Diagnostics is a leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics. The company integrates advanced imaging with molecular diagnostics to deliver comprehensive clinical insights for early disease detection and to efficiently guide diagnosis and treatment for patients and physicians. With clinically validated care pathways dedicated to prostate cancer, breast cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, HALO is increasing early disease detection and transforming lives. HALO currently serves one million patients, a number expected to triple by 2024. For more information visit www.HALOdx.com.