National Homes and Brixen Developments Unite to Donate $500,000 to Brampton's New Hospital

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown (center) is joined by City Council and representatives from National Developments and Brixen Developments to commemorate the $500,000 donation from National and Brixen to Brampton's new hospital - Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness. (Photo: Business Wire)

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Homes and Brixen Developments have joined hands in a partnership to contribute $100,000 annually for the next five years, totaling a $500,000 donation towards the construction of Brampton's new hospital for the William Osler Health System. This significant commitment, by two prominent names in the real estate and development industry, exemplifies their unwavering dedication to the well-being and prosperity of the Brampton community.

With a shared vision for a healthier and stronger Brampton, National Homes and Brixen Developments have stepped forward to provide vital support to the city's healthcare infrastructure. Their generous donation will play a pivotal role in the transformation of health care in Brampton and Etobicoke. Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness (Peel Memorial) will include a new multi-storey patient tower, new and enhanced outpatient services and day programs and the expansion of the existing Urgent Care Centre to 24/7 operations - enhancing healthcare services, improving patient care, and ensuring that the local community receives excellent state-of-the-art medical treatment.

In recognition of this contribution, Mayor Brown and the Brampton City Council expressed their gratitude by presenting a special gift at a recent public event attended by all members of Council. The gift, a signed Tavares Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, symbolizes the city's appreciation for National Homes and Brixen Developments' dedication to Brampton's healthcare future. In a heartfelt gesture, National Homes and Brixen Developments have decided to donate the signed jersey back to the hospital, where it will be gifted to a child in need.

Mayor Brown remarked on the company's long standing history with the community by saying “thank you very much Jason (Pantalone) for your support in all City initiatives.” He spoke about how this significant donation will undoubtedly make a substantial difference in the lives of Brampton residents and patients at the new hospital.

The pledge from these industry leaders reaffirms their belief in the potential of Brampton as a vibrant and thriving community. "We can think of half a million reasons why we love Brampton," said Jason Pantalone, President and CEO Managing Partner of National Homes, who went on to say “We’ve developed thousands of acres in Brampton and built roughly 6,000 homes there since 1992,” says Pantalone, expressing their commitment to the city's future.

The new hospital, a vital addition to Brampton's healthcare infrastructure, will serve as a beacon of hope and healing for the community, thanks to the invaluable support from National Homes and Brixen Developments.

This philanthropic partnership sprung from the 2023 National Homes and Brixen Developments successful release of Duo Condos in Brampton, a luxurious 25-storey condominium conceived and created with inputs received from investors and community stakeholders. Right from its location, its focus on transit to its many inspired amenities, DUO represents the culmination of a vision – the introduction of a connected and convenient way of living in Brampton.

National Homes and Brixen Developments invite other community leaders and businesses to join them in supporting the growth and well-being of Brampton. Their commitment to making a positive impact on the city is a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit.

ABOUT NATIONAL HOMES

Since 1992 National Homes has been in the business of designing, building, marketing and selling new homes based on understanding and responding to our customers’ needs.

ABOUT BRIXEN DEVELOPMENTS

Brixen Developments was launched in 2019 by Alexander D’Orazio and Andrew Iacobelli based on a shared commitment to quality, desire to build communities, and the underlying belief that people come first.