Dollar General Extends American Red Cross Partnership

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dollar General announced its extension with the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, which includes a $250,000 donation to help provide vital resources including food, shelter, emotional support and other essentials to DG communities across the country following devastating disasters.

“For over 20 years, Dollar General has supported the Red Cross efforts to prepare for emergencies and provide relief during times of crisis,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice preside of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “We are grateful for the shelter, food, emotional support, and hope the Red Cross continues to provide our neighbors and communities during times of need.”

Since 2001, Dollar General has supported the Red Cross with more than $8 million in corporate donations and in-store collections to aid relief and recovery efforts following hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters.

“We count on Disaster Responder members like Dollar General because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We're extremely grateful for Dollar General’s donation, which will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours.”

