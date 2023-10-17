Kyndryl partners with Adtran to deliver secure, managed multi-cloud services

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Kyndryl, a leading multinational information technology infrastructure services provider, is leveraging its Ensemble virtualization suite to deliver secure, managed enterprise cloud access services. Adtran’s Ensemble Connector and Ensemble SaaS management and orchestration (MANO) platforms give Kyndryl’s customers an open, powerful and flexible pay-as-you-grow solution for network virtualization. Running on servers located in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, the technology enables Kyndryl to offer a simple, secure and highly cost-effective route to deploying and managing virtualized services while reducing hardware dependencies.

“At Kyndryl, we’re relentlessly focused on empowering our enterprise customers with the most robust and flexible solutions available. Partnering with Adtran and leveraging their Ensemble network virtualization platform enables us to achieve unprecedented speed and scalability in our enterprise services deployment,” said Markus Vögele, infrastructure cloud architect at Kyndryl. “Adtran’s Ensemble virtualization suite has been integrated into our Kyndryl Global Network Peering Platform, giving us a next-gen multi-cloud network. It helps us offer enterprises greater efficiency, agility and security at the network edge while accelerating innovation cycles and reducing the time required to deliver and monetize new services.”

Hosted in Kyndryl’s colocation facilities, which are strategically located near cloud providers and hyperscalers, Adtran’s Ensemble virtualization software unlocks flexibility and efficiency in delivering open, application-aware virtual services. Leveraging Ensemble Connector and Adtran’s extensive network of technology partners, Kyndryl can offer a vast array of virtual network functions (VNFs), from firewall protection and SD-WAN to specialized services like DPI. This tailored approach enables Kyndryl to meet customers’ specific needs, providing them with customized solutions. Built on Adtran’s Ensemble Orchestrator and Virtualization Director, Ensemble SaaS MANO reduces time to market by enabling quick activation and smooth management of services via an open, cloud-based service model.

“Our virtualization solutions are helping Kyndryl to evolve their cloud services, opening doors for more enterprises to securely access the cloud in an agile fashion. By leveraging our open and programmable Ensemble software, coupled with our continued expert support, Kyndryl is equipped to offer businesses risk-free, pay-as-you-grow flexibility,” commented Mike Heffner, GM of business solutions at Adtran. “This strategy lets Kyndryl’s enterprise customers scale their services efficiently, aligning with their unique growth patterns and budget requirements. As a result, they can confidently harness Kyndryl’s secure cloud services to help navigate today’s business demands in the most versatile way possible.”

