Xylem to Unveil Interactive Water Quality Game for Georgia Aquarium Visitors

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem will debut an interactive game at Georgia Aquarium’s Ocean Voyager exhibit on October 17, 2023. As visitors check out the whale sharks’ 6.3-million-gallon home in Atlanta, they’ll also learn about the essential sand filtration and water reuse technology at the aquarium thanks to the Clean Water Challenge game.

Following a series of on-screen prompts, visitors must repair a virtual exhibit to save whale sharks, manta rays and hundreds of fish. Participants build the proper filtration system to achieve optimal water quality levels. Visitors will learn how sand filtration is safe for the animals and provides a level of water quality closest to their natural habitat.

Xylem’s Neptune Benson sand filters used in the exhibits provide critical filtration to remove particulates from the water, establish a healthy balance of bacteria and create a safe habitat for more than 40 species. Water is continuously recirculated through the sand filters in each of the exhibits, allowing Georgia Aquarium to reduce its overall water consumption and reuse the majority of the 11 million gallons of water found in the facility.

“ We seek to educate and engage our visitors using various experiences that foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the animals in our care,” said Hiroshi Okuda, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing & Corporate Partnerships at Georgia Aquarium. “ Our relationship with Xylem and the Clean Water Challenge game enables us to teach our patrons about how clean, sustainable water is an essential part of our animal care.”

Georgia Aquarium is a nonprofit scientific institution that provides industry-leading aquatic research, conservation efforts, and exceptional care of its animals. The facility conducts crucial research by working with animals, both in the aquarium and in their natural habitats, to develop new standards of care and veterinary practices.

“ The Clean Water Challenge game provides a fun, interactive way to inform visitors about the direct impact water quality and filtration have on aquatic life in an aquarium environment,” said Scott Holzborn, Vice President and General Manager of the Disinfection and Aquatics Division at Xylem. “ The water filtration ecosystem is central to the animals’ well-being and we are excited to team up with Georgia Aquarium to help educate people about reducing the impact on water the world’s most valuable resource.”

Visitors can play the Clean Water Challenge game and check out Georgia Aquarium year round.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its engaging exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its eight major galleries.